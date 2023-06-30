Iconic Italian brand joins MotoGP 2024 to 2026

Pirelli to become exclusive tyre supplier to Moto2™ and Moto3™

A new agreement is being finalised that will see the iconic Italian brand join the MotoGP™ paddock and become an official supplier across the Road to MotoGP™ from 2024 to 2026

Pirelli will become the official, exclusive tyre supplier to the Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes from 2024 to 2026 inclusive. This new three-year agreement, currently being finalised, will see the Italian tyre marque become an integral part of the lightweight and intermediate classes of Grand Prix racing.

Pirelli already has a long legacy as the sole supplier for all classes of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship and now extends their two-wheeled portfolio to include Moto2™ and Moto3™, the strongest feeder classes in global motorsport. Pirelli will supply their DIABLO™ Superbike slick tyres to both classes, reflecting a choice in line with Pirelli’s philosophy ‘We sell what we race, we race what we sell’.

Thanks to this agreement, Moto2™ and Moto3™ will become an important driver for the further enhancement of the Pirelli brand in terms of both commercial growth and technological development. The MotoGP™ paddock offers the best racing laboratory on two wheels, ensuring the sport continues to drive innovation in safety, performance and sustainability that reaches real customers on the street.

The deal also extends across the Road to MotoGP™ as Pirelli become the official and sole tyre supplier for all classes of the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship, the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, the Northern Talent Cup and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, joining their established commitment to the FIM MiniGP World Series. Unrivalled in motorsport, the Road to MotoGP™ is a global talent promotion initiative opening doors and widening access to motorcycle racing across the world.

Further details on the supply and type of tyres that will be used will be disclosed in due course.

“We are proud that Dorna has chosen us to become the new Moto2 and Moto3 supplier for the next three seasons. This is further recognition of our authority in motorsport and also a clear sign of appreciation for the work we have been carrying out in the Superbike World Championship for 20 years. With this new supply agreement, we will accompany the young hopefuls of motorcycling to the top competitions, WorldSBK and MotoGP. And, faithful to the philosophy that has distinguished us for years, we will do so by continuing to use standard products on sale in the market and available for purchase to all motorcyclists.”

Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer, Dorna Sports

“We’re super happy to welcome Pirelli to the paddock as the sole tyre supplier for Moto2 and Moto3. These Championships are the best example in motorsport of strong feeder classes that also stand alone as high-level competitions, in terms of both their sporting and commercial value. So we’re very happy to have seen such a high level of interest from Pirelli and to reach this agreement. Welcoming a new partner also underlines our sport’s strong connections and relationships with the industry, and we’re very much looking forward to working with Pirelli across a number of areas, including performance, road-relevance and, of course, sustainability.”