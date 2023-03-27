Impressive AMA National Hare & Hound Championship result sees champion emerge

Impressive AMA National Hare & Hound Championship result sees champion emerge

Dalton Shirey - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing (2)

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Dalton Shirey emerged victorious in the second round of the 2023 AMA National Hare & Hound Championship over the weekend with a convincing display in Murphy, Idaho.

 

The impressive result sees the defending Pro Class champion emerge with a maximum points tally following the opening two races of the season.
Equipped with the FX 450, Shirey showed impressive speed from the outset, securing the early lead and delivering the intensity when he needed to stretch out a comfortable advantage on the first lap.
From there, Shirey rode consistently and with precision to manage the lead on his way to taking another well-deserved, second victory of the 2023 season with a total time of 2:28:31.
“I got the holeshot and after that it was basically smooth sailing all the way to the finish,” Shirey said. “I just rode smoothly, did sprints on the first lap and then on the second lap, went into management mode. I made a few mistakes and lost some time, but I kept it together and brought it home to the finish-line!”
Husqvarna-mounted Britney Gallegos notched a runner-up result in the Pro Women’s category in Murphy, and is currently tied for the series lead following her victory at Round 1 in January.
Round 3: April 22 – Jericho, Utah
Pro Class Results – Round 2
1. Dalton Shirey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
2. Joseph Wasson (BET)
3. Carter Klein (KTM)
Pro Class Championship Standings
1. Dalton Shirey, 60 points
2. Joseph Wasson, 50
3. Carter Klein, 37
