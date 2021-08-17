TRICKY AFT NEW YORK SHORT TRACK DOUBLEHEADER

Milwaukee, WI (Monday, August 16, 2021) – It was a big weekend for Royal Enfield race teams, as Johnny Lewis and the Moto Anatomy X team took on Weedsport Speedway for the New York Short Track Doubleheader. The women of Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. (BTR) also had a doubleheader of sorts, with both Road Racing at Pitt Race MotoAmerica, and Flat Track at Weedsport Speedway taking place on Saturday, August 14. Johnny Lewis carded a fourth-place finish in the American Flat Track Production Twins class on Friday night, followed by seventh place on Saturday evening. In the BTR showdown at the New York Short Track, Jillian Deschenes edged out previous round winner Jaycee Jones for the win, while the BTR Road Race podium was once again dominated by CJ Lukacs, who continues to shine in the MotoAmerica BTR exhibition.

Johnny Lewis and the Moto Anatomy X Royal Enfield Racing Team continue to make progress with the Twins FT race bike. After the historic win at the Lima Half Mile, the Moto Anatomy team has tasted success, and are ready to fight for more wins. On Friday night, the first New York Short Track of the doubleheader at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York, Lewis was knocking on the door of the podium, right on the heels of Dalton Gauthier, but ended one step away in fourth at the flag.

On Saturday night, the Moto Anatomy X team continued to chase setup on the slick track and changing conditions. In a testament to the crew’s hard work and Lewis’ consistency, he carded a solid seventh-place finish on the Royal Enfield Twins FT.

“These slick clay ovals have been tough to dial in but we aren’t giving up,” said Lewis. “An ever-changing surface made a day of endless changes right up until the main event on Friday. On Saturday we lost valuable time in the opening laps, but held on for a seventh. I’m ready to put this one behind me and we’re all excited to head to Peoria TT this weekend.”

“Johnny continues to improve his impressive performances on track,” said Breeann Poland, Marketing and Communications Lead – Royal Enfield Americas. “We’re proud to see a solid fourth on Friday night and seventh the following evening on the slick and fast track, where the entire paddock was battling complicated conditions. We’re now looking forward to the Peoria TT.”

BUILD. TRAIN. RACE.

Saturday night at Weedsport Speedway saw the ladies of Build. Train. Race. take to the track for the third round of BTR Flat Track. Once again, it was Jillian Deschenes and Jaycee Jones duking it out for top honors. With one win apiece in the previous two rounds, the duo came into New York locked in battle for the championship. Round-one winner Deschenes answered back with another victory, besting Jones, this time by over five seconds. Malary Lee claimed the third and final podium position.

“Flat Track racing never fails to send me home smiling from ear to ear,” said Deschenes. “But the champagne showers on the podium with my friends are those moments I will never forget.”

The BTR Road Race team was also in action on Saturday, and it was once again CJ Lukacs with a dominant performance, this time at Pittsburgh International Race Complex. The former pro motocross racer proves to be taking to the tarmac with ease, and took her second victory in as many races, leaving the rest of the field to battle behind her. Trisha Dahl claimed another runner-up finish while Becky Goebel took third. Dahl fended off a late-race challenge from Michaela Trumbull to secure her position on the podium in third.

Despite her dominant performance, Lukacs admits, “This weekend was a tough one for me. Trying to learn this track with limited time was challenging. I became a little faster as the race went on and just stayed consistent found my flow. Melissa [Paris] really helped me interpret what was happening to help me find my footing. I couldn’t be happier to come out with a second win. I’m so grateful to have the support around us to help us succeed. It wouldn’t be possible without them. It’s humbling; it truly is.”

“Our BTR Program participants continue to amaze me. We are a few races in for both Road Racing and Flat Track, and the women are learning more every time out and honing their skills,” said Breeann Poland, Marketing and Communications Lead – Royal Enfield Americas. “In both disciplines, the battles on track are keeping us all on the edge of our seats. We came up with this program to empower and inspire more women to get into motorsports and I think it’s working. The support from the community and our racing partners has been more than we could have hoped for.”

Royal Enfield BUILD. TRAIN. RACE.

Round 2 Results – Pittsburgh MotoAmerica

CJ Lukacs Becky Goebel Trisha Dahl Michaela Trumbull Alyssa Bridges Kayla Theisler Scarlett Grosselanghorst

Royal Enfield BUILD. TRAIN. RACE.

Round 3 Results – New York Short Track AFT

Jillian Deschenes Jaycee Jones Malary Lee Lanakila MacNaughton Sarah Dixon Gabrielle Hughes Bridgette LeBer

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the midsize motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 125 dealers in North America, including the contiguous U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the all-new Meteor 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins (INT 650 and Continental GT 650) motorcycles, along with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories and apparel.