It’s Christmas time and who doesn’t love presents, gifts and parties with great friends and good food! Inspiration Friday: Build Your Own BMW is the prefect Christmas inspiration toy gift for any motorcycle or BMW enthusiast. LEGO has teamed up with BMW to inspire you to create the perfect motorcycle out of 1,920 individual pieces at an impressive 1:5 scale! With fully functional components like worlds smallest 205hp engine*, gearbox, forks, swingarm, dashboard and drive chain!

The LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR will be available exclusively in LEGO stores and on www.LEGO.com from January 1, 2022, and from other retailers from March 1, 2022, at a recommended retail price of $229.99… that’s cheaper than a new tire for the real M1000RR!

*Ok, the engine doesn’t actually function, I added that in there as wouldn’t that have been cool?!

BMW Motorrad Presents the LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR

BMW Motorrad and the LEGO Group are proud to reveal the LEGO® Technic BMW M 1000 RR, or the M RR for short, which is set to go on sale on 1 January 2022. This intricate set brings the supreme racing technology of the 205 hp superbike, which is designed to meet the highest performance demands in motorsport and road use, to people’s living rooms.

The record number of 1,920 individual pieces and the impressive 1:5 scale provide an indication that the almost 18-inch long LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR is a model motorcycle in a class of its own. As well as meticulous attention to technical details, the model version of the M RR offers a number of features that are sure to appeal to model building and motorcycle enthusiasts alike.

These include fully functional components such as the three-speed gearbox, the upside-down fork and the rear swingarm with suspension, as well as the dashboard with three different display options and the gold-colored drive chain. The included paddock wheel stand and pit board also provide authentic racing flair.

“When the management of BMW Motorrad announced the first M model on two wheels, the BMW M 1000 RR, everyone knew that it would be something special” said Ralf Rodepeter, Head of Marketing and Product Management at BMW Motorrad. “In the same way, the LEGO Technic team realized they needed to come up with something unprecedented to pay tribute to the M RR. The result is a motorcycle and a technical model that each represent the state of the art in their respective fields.”

The LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR sees BMW Motorrad and LEGO continue their successful partnership and offers fans the opportunity to build the first model M motorcycle of BMW Motorrad that, like its real-life counterpart, stands for technical excellence and attention to detail.

Samuel Tacchi, designer at the LEGO Group commented: “It’s been so much fun getting underneath the skin of such a significant model for BMW Motorrad. There’s a reason why these beautifully engineered bikes are so universally loved by the biking community, and we are confident our LEGO Technic version is a winner like its real-life namesake.”

The highlights of the LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR:

Model dimensions: 10.9-inches high / 17.9-inches long / 6.7-inches wide.

R series

Detailed 1:5 scale model of BMW M’s first superbike.

Available exclusively in LEGO stores and online from January 1, 2022.

Available from other retailers from March 2022.

Recommended retail price of $229.99.

With exhibition stand: 12.8-inches high / 17.9-inches long / 6.7-inches wide.

With paddock stand: 10.9-inches high / 18.5-inches long / 6.7-inches wide.

1,920 individual parts.

Fully functional gearbox (three gears + neutral).

Front and rear suspension.

Gold-colored drive chain.

Three different dashboard options.

Supplied with paddock stand and display plate – perfect for presentation.

BMW Group in America

