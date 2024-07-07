Difficult Sachsenring circuit as Pirelli sets new records

Aldeguer wins in Moto2™ with the new Pirelli rear tyre, Alonso is back to victory in Moto3™

On the difficult Sachsenring circuit, Pirelli sets new records and improves overall race time in both categories; the new D0532 rear is protagonist in Moto2™

The Moto2™ and Moto3™ races were extremely heated and fast today on the Sachsenring, the circuit which hosted the World Championship GP Motorcycle Racing Grand Prix of Germany.

Triumphing in Moto2™ was Spaniard Fermín Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp/Boscoscuro), with his second win of the season after taking victory in the GP of Catalunya. Like most of the riders on the grid, in the race, Aldeguer used the new soft D0532 development rear tyre that Pirelli introduced right here at Sachsenring, an extremely demanding track for tyres.

David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) was back to his winning ways in Moto3™ after an absence in Holland, now boasting an amazing six wins out of a total of nine races ridden.

In both classes, thanks in part to the performance of the Pirelli tyres, new track lap records were set and the overall race times were improved, with a pace more than three tenths better.

BARBIER INGLESE

The new Moto2™ rear tyre protagonist again and record races in both categories

“Sachsenring is undoubtedly one of the most demanding circuits on the calendar along with, for various reasons, Qatar, Catalunya, and Australia. That said, we can consider ourselves satisfied with the results achieved in this GP, given the outstanding performance of all the compounds. Like in many other occasions this year, in Germany we also set new all-time track and race lap records in both categories, as well as improving the overall race time. The new soft D0532 development rear tyre making its début in Moto2™ performed extremely well and was also the most used compound in the race. This is not a result to be taken for granted and it indicates that teams and riders have confidence in our work and have no qualms about using new solutions straight away. The fact that this new tyre was the most used allowed us to collect useful data which will be helpful for future developments. In Moto3™, the SC2 rear also performed similarly in terms of wear resistance and pure performance, with differences in race lap times contained to within a few tenths of a second from start to finish. So, an extremely positive outcome for the weekend and now we are looking towards the upcoming races with Silverstone which will mark the halfway point of the season.”

THE RACE OF THE TYRES

Moto2™

· For the rear, 24 out of the 30 riders on the grid opted for the new soft D0532 development tyre, whereas the remaining 6 used the standard soft SC0. At the front, exactly 2/3 of the riders chose the soft SC1, with the other 10 using the medium SC2.

· The overall race time was 35’07.384, almost 8 seconds faster than in 2023, which translates into an average improvement per lap of a full 3 tenths of a second.

· Using the new soft D0532 rear and the soft SC1 front, Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team/Kalex) set the new race lap record on the second lap with a time of 1’23.449, breaking the previous one by more than 2 tenths. Besides him, another 6 riders dropped below the previous record.

Moto3™

· Rear tyre choice for the race was unanimous. Everyone opted for the medium SC2, the best option for the characteristics of the German track. Most of the riders (19 out of 26) paired it with the medium SC2 front, whereas just 7 riders preferred the soft SC1. Of the riders on the podium, race winner David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) and third-place finisher Iván Ortolá (MT Helmets-MSI/KTM) used the medium SC2 at the front, whereas second-place finisher Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia/Honda) chose the soft SC1.

· On his fifth lap and with a time of 1’25.467, Iván Ortolá (MT Helmets-MSI/KTM) set the new race lap record, breaking the previous record by a full 2 tenths, set by Daniel Holgado in 2022. A total of nine riders dropped below the previous race lap record.

· Compared with 2023, this year, there was an average race pace improvement of over three tenths and the 23-lap race was 7 and a half seconds faster than 2023 with the same number of laps.