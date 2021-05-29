Delightful Mugello MotoGP First Day for Ducati

Francesco Bagnaia leads the way at the end of Day 1 of free practices for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy, the home race of the Ducati Lenovo Team, that is held this weekend on the fascinating ups and downs of the Mugello Circuit. Sixth, at the end of this morning’s first run, Pecco was able to put into practice the excellent work done with his team in today’s two sessions, as he set the fastest time of the day at the end of FP2 in 1:46.147.

Jack Miller had positive sensations today, as he closed Friday with the tenth time overall in 1:46.688, just 541 thousandths behind his teammate. The Australian rider has focused mainly on fine-tuning his Desmosedici GP, primarily working with the different tyre options available for Sunday’s race. With the weather forecasted to be clear tomorrow, Miller aims to attempt his time attack in FP3 to confirm his place in the top ten and move directly into Q2.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (1:46.147)

“I’m delighted with this first day at Mugello! Compared to previous GPs, here I have felt much more comfortable right from the start! We did a great job on the setup of the Desmosedici, which allowed me to immediately find the feeling with the bike and set my best time ever on this track! The Italian GP is our home race, and it was crucial to get a good start. Tomorrow, after the time-attack in FP3, we’ll also have the FP4 session available to confirm some choices and, if we continue in this direction, I’m sure that we can fight for the top positions in the race”.

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 10th (1:46.688)

“It’s really nice to finally be back on track at Mugello, a truly fantastic track! Today, we focused mainly on understanding how the three different tyres we have for the race work. We valued the characteristic of each option, also finding the modifications that we need to do on the bike’s setup. Tomorrow in the FP3, I will try my real time attack with the soft tyre to secure a spot directly in Q2. All in all, I’m delighted with this first day here”.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will be back on track tomorrow at 9:55 am local time (CEST) for the third free practice session, while qualifying will take place in the afternoon, starting at 2:10 pm, at the end of FP4