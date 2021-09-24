This week’s Inspiration Friday, Ride Out to Help Out, is all about helping the motorcycling community including independent businesses like cafes and small motorcycle dealers hit hard by the lockdowns. While Triumph is leading the spearhead in the United Kingdom there is no reason us in North America cannot and should not do the same to support our motorcycling community, independent businesses and motorcycle dealers.

Triumph Motorcycles is launching a new UK-based campaign aiming to help small businesses impacted by the issues. It’s calling the program “Ride Out To Help Out.”

Triumph knows that the lockdowns has been tough for many in the motorcycling community. Independent businesses like cafes, small motorcycle dealers, and many others are suffering financially. In the worst cases, they have been forced to close. So as the lockdown eases in the UK, Triumph urges riders to “Ride Out To Help Out.”

The idea is for riders to do one of two things. First, riders can check out the Ride Out To Help Out map and patronize one of the small businesses identified. The second thing that riders can do to help out is to nominate their own favorite ride out spot or somewhere they believe should be on Triumph’s map.

Triumph says that lots of businesses need our help to stay in business and be enjoyed by motorcyclists for years to come. From Triumph UK:

“Those locations can be cafes or restaurants; ice cream parlours or fish and chip shops; museums, or stately homes. They all make for a great excuse for a ride out and after the year they’ve endured, we hope we can encourage more bikers from further afield to visit these hidden gems. That way we can all help them back on their feet, so they are here to enjoy for years to come.”

Ultimately, Triumph hopes to encourage riders to visit these places and help them get back on their feet. While supporting small businesses is not a novel idea, kudos to Triumph for taking the initiative to help small businesses endure the lockdowns and hopefully flourish in the future.

Explaining the idea, Devron Boulton, Triumph UK & Ireland General Manager, said: “The last 18 months have affected us all in many ways. Now we’re able to ride freely with friends again, the Ride Out to Help Out campaign is a fantastic way of encouraging more bikers from further afield to visit the hidden gems that have been nominated. It’s time to grab our helmets and show our support.”

The map will stay live into 2022, with no limit to the number of locations. Riders can nominate their favourites at www.rideouttohelpout.com or by hashtagging #RideOutToHelpOut on social media. All nominated will be promoted via the Triumph website and social media channels.