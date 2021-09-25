WorldSBK in Jerez Marred by Tragic Death

September 25, 2021

Everyone at Yamaha Racing was saddened to hear that Dean Berta Viñales succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash in today’s FIM Supersport 300 World Championship race at Jerez and has passed away.

 

Dean was a young, talented rider who impressed in WorldSSP300 this season. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and the Viñales Racing Team.

 

Today’s remaining FIM Superbike World Championship and FIM Supersport World Championship races at Jerez have been cancelled.

 

Andrea Dosoli

Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager

“While we are all aware of the risks involved in motorcycle racing, it doesn’t make it any easier when the sport claims a life as it has done today. Dean Berta Viñales started his World Championship career this season and his recent results marked him out as a future star of the class. Although mere words cannot bring comfort at this time, everyone at Yamaha Racing offers their sincere condolences to Dean’s family, friends, and team.”

