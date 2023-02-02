Intense days of WorldSSP work concluded at Portimao Circuit

A convincing two-days for Bautista (P1) and Rinaldi (P3) at Portimao Circuit (Portugal). Positive sessions also for Nicolò Bulega (P1 in WorldSSP)

The second session of winter testing has just concluded at the Portimao Circuit where the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team got on track for two intense days of work.

Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi proved to be in an excellent form, finding a convincing feeling with their respective Ducati Panigale V4R machines from the very first laps of Day-1

The Spaniard concluded the Portimao test with the fastest time (1’39.035) while Michael Rinaldi – after being the fastest on Day 1 – was able to lower his time by half a second today to close with a solid 1’39.144, just 109 thousandths of a second behind his team-mate.

The next stop for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team will be at the Phillip Island circuit (Australia) when the final winter tests will take place on 20 and 21 February, just three days before the first round of the 2023 season.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“We did a good job at both Jerez and Portimao tests. The time we set today is not very important. What gives us great confidence is the feeling with the bike, which is really positive. We did a great job with the team, trying to pay attention to even the smallest details. I can’t wait to be in Australia”.

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“We started these tests very well, closing the first day with the best time. I expected everyone to be faster today but we’ve also made important steps forward. I’m very satisfied, especially because with my team we managed to follow the program we had agreed, laying a solid foundation that will undoubtedly help us in the future”.

WorldSSP

Nicolò Bulega confirmed at Portimao the good sensations he felt aboard his Ducati Panigale V2 during the previous test at Jerez de la Frontera. After finishing Day 1 in first position in the Supersport classification, on Day 2 the Italian rider was able to lower his time by almost six tenths, confirming his first place among WorldSSP riders with a fastest lap of 1’42.636.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“These were two very important tests. I immediately found a very good feeling with my bike also thanks to the excellent work done by my team. The sensations are positive and this will allow us to arrive in the best conditions in Australia. We are ready for an intense season in which we certainly cannot hide our ambitions”.