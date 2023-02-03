Top AMA Supercross Champion sidelined for extended duration

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Malcolm Stewart is scheduled to undergo knee surgery following his recent practice incident, confirming he will unfortunately be sidelined for an extended duration.

After claiming a career-best third in last year’s 450SX standings, the 30-year-old was exceptional in the opening two rounds of the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship equipped with the FC 450 Rockstar Edition, leading multiple laps at Anaheim 1 and in San Diego prior to being injured.

Although crashes effectively denied Stewart of claiming strong final results in the 450SX Main Event at both rounds, his performance in qualifying quickest and storming to a Heat race win at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium marked one of his most spectacular performances to date.

Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “It was very tough to receive the news that Malcolm will need to undergo knee surgery. He has worked so hard to be in a position to win races this year and I truly believe he was ready. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing program will support him in every way that we can through his recovery and we can’t wait to get him back on track and back at the races.”

It is yet to be determined when Stewart will be fit to return to action following his recovery. In the meantime, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s 450SX efforts will focus on 2023 signing Christian Craig in what is his first full season of competing in the premier class.