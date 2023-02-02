US Hard Enduro King of the Motos Johnson Valley California Results

Lewis finishes just outside Top Ten

After taking a year off, the King of the Motos returned to the US Hard Enduro series. This is a GPS-based hard enduro event that was held in Johnson Valley, CA. Riders had to survive a land rush start up a boulder-filled hill and then multiple rock gardens while following their GPS throughout the grueling race. Danny Lewis didn’t get the best jump at the beginning of the race. But he recovered and settled into a rhythm where he could catch up with the pack. This was the first race for Lewis on his Beta Factory 300 RR and he looks to regroup and get ready for the next one in a couple of months.

Danny Lewis

Factory 300 RR

“The first race of the year went decent. I learned what I need to improve on for the next race. The bike was awesome from start to finish. I’m stoked to keep the season rolling!”