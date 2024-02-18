Motorrad Days Special 2024 “Year of the GS”



Rev up your engines and mark your calendars because BMW’s Motorrad Days is coming home. With the festival relocating to the picturesque town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, get ready for an unforgettable experience tailored just for you.

For three days, from 5 to 7 July, BMW Motorrad will thrill the international community at the foot of the Hausberg mountain with new products, exhibitors, shows, test rides and, last but not least, traditional Bavarian culture and legendary party atmosphere.

We’ll be staying in style at a 4-star hotel just a stone’s throw away from the festivities. Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of the festival or join our Tour Leaders on exclusive ride outs to conquer iconic Alpine passes like the legendary Stelvio.

Saturday night is where the real fun begins! Indulge in a sumptuous dinner accompanied by steins of ice-cold German beer, all while dancing the night away to the tunes of the resident band. It’s a party like no other!

After a day of rest (and recovery), we’ll hit the road again for more thrilling rides through the Black Forest and beyond. As our journey comes to a close, we’ll reminisce about our adventures over a cold drink by the river in the medieval town of Bouillon.

This year, there’s no limit to the excitement as we’ve reserved space for up to 100 riders to join the party! So, saddle up and join us for the ultimate Motorrad Tours experience.

Client Testimonial

“Our first experience of World of BMW Tours and we were very impressed. From the time we arrived at Euro Tunnel to arriving back at Euro Tunnel the whole trip was very well organised and made life very easy for us to enjoy our holiday, hassle free with no problems. Would thoroughly recommend..”

Paul & Lena Ball

Before that…This!!

Don’t Forget!!

See you at The ExCel, London, come and see Chris and our lovely Lizzie, have a chat, book a tour, ask any questions not just about Motorrad Days but any tour!