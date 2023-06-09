Italian rider missing top 10 by 60 milliseconds at Mugello

Seventeenth place for Michele Pirro after Friday free practice for the Gran Premio d’Italia at Mugello

The first day of activity at the Mugello Circuit concluded with Michele Pirro finishing in seventeenth place aboard the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Aruba.it Racing Team.

The Italian rider started with great confidence in the FP1 for the Gran Premio d’Italia, narrowly missing the top 10 by just 60 milliseconds. However, in the afternoon, Pirro was unable to make the step that would have allowed him to secure direct qualification for Q2. The rider from San Giovanni Rotondo will return on track with the Aruba.it Racing team for the FP3, which will start tomorrow at 10:10 a.m.

Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing #51).

“It was quite a positive day. In the FP1, I managed to push with confidence, almost reaching the top 10. I have to admit, though, that in time attack conditions, I lack a bit of both confidence and the habit of comparing myself with the fast lap: both factors that other riders, instead, are used to. However, we still have room for improvement, and we will work to take another step forward tomorrow.”