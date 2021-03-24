Prestigious Scooter of the Year Award goes to…

A prestigious accolade for the benchmark scooter
in the premium two-wheeler segment
Pontedera – Pune, 24 March 2021 – The Aprilia SXR 160 scooter from the Piaggio Group (PIA.MI), the benchmark in the premium two-wheeler segment in India, has received the most prestigious honour at the Autocar Awards 2021 where it has been named “Scooter Of The Year 2021” by the authoritative magazine.
During the ceremony yesterday in New Delhi, the jury of experts noted that the Aprilia SXR 160 is a unique combination of style, performance and comfort, and also stands apart from its competitors in terms of the quality of its finishes.
The Aprilia SXR 160 features an ergonomic riding position, oversize saddle, flat footboard, LED lights, multi-function digital display, ABS, 12-inch, 5-spoke alloy wheel rims, and will be available with a 160cc and a 125cc engine with 3V Tech FI Engine technology, compliant with the Bharat Stage VI emissions standard.
“Launched on the Indian market only in January – and in Nepal a few weeks ago – the Aprilia SXR 160 has rapidly achieved enormous success, gaining an important position in the premium scooter segment,” commented Piaggio India CEO Diego Graffi. “This recognition confirms the quality and competitiveness of our product in India, a strategic market for the Piaggio Group, and demonstrates the Group’s excellent reactivity and great growth potential.”
The award is the third tribute for the Aprilia scooter from the international media in recent months: it was named “Best Two-Wheeler” at Auto Expo 2020, and “2021 Scooter of the Year” by the BBC’s highly regarded program Top Gear India, which highlighted its distinctive and innovative character, premium technology and superior comfort.