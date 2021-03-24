Prestigious Scooter of the Year Award goes to…

The Aprilia SXR 160 features an ergonomic riding position, oversize saddle, flat footboard, LED lights, multi-function digital display, ABS, 12-inch, 5-spoke alloy wheel rims, and will be available with a 160cc and a 125cc engine with 3V Tech FI Engine technology, compliant with the Bharat Stage VI emissions standard.

“Launched on the Indian market only in January – and in Nepal a few weeks ago – the Aprilia SXR 160 has rapidly achieved enormous success, gaining an important position in the premium scooter segment,” commented Piaggio India CEO Diego Graffi. “This recognition confirms the quality and competitiveness of our product in India, a strategic market for the Piaggio Group, and demonstrates the Group’s excellent reactivity and great growth potential.”

The award is the third tribute for the Aprilia scooter from the international media in recent months: it was named “Best Two-Wheeler” at Auto Expo 2020, and “2021 Scooter of the Year” by the BBC’s highly regarded program Top Gear India, which highlighted its distinctive and innovative character, premium technology and superior comfort.