Limits exist to be exceeded. Challenges to be overcome. Records to be broken. Ducati dominates

Ducati dominates the world of racing with Francesco Bagnaia confirmed as MotoGP World Champion

Ducati domination: Francesco Bagnaia and the Desmosedici GP of the Ducati Lenovo Team are confirmed as MotoGP World Champions for the second consecutive year, crowning a record season for the Borgo Panigale company

Ducati passion and technology are the benchmark for racing at an international level: no other motorcycle manufacturer has ever been able to win the Riders’ and Constructors’ World Titles in MotoGP and WorldSBK for two seasons in a row

Ducati Corse’s dream 2023 season sees the trophy room further enriched with the conquest of the Riders’ and Constructors’ World Championship in WorldSSP



Limits exist to be exceeded. Challenges to be overcome. Records to be broken.



History repeats itself. Campioni del Mondo! Thanks to the first place in the Valencia Grand Prix the all-Italian duo of Francesco Bagnaia and the Desmosedici GP of the Ducati Lenovo Team won the MotoGP World Title for the second consecutive year, leading the final standing ahead of two other Ducati riders: Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing Team) and Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team). The all-Ducati podium in MotoGP crowns a record season for Ducati, which achieved victories in all the main World Championships on two wheels.



As well as being a source of enormous joy for Ducatisti all over the world, Bagnaia’s magnificent confirmation in MotoGP, Álvaro Bautista’s defence of his title in WorldSBK and Nicolò Bulega’s first success in WorldSSP are the demonstration of a clear philosophy: in Borgo Panigale the desire to improve has no limits!



The common thread that unites all the successes of Ducati Corse’s racing season lies in the engineering excellencethat has led the Desmosedici GP, Panigale V4 R and Panigale V2 to be the best motorcycles on the grid in their respective championships. In fact, the conquest of the three Riders’ World Titles is combined with a triple victory in the Manufacturers’ category for Ducati in a story that once again speaks of Made in Italy talent, passion and dedication.



No other motorcycle manufacturer before Ducati has ever been able to win both the Riders’ and Constructors’ World Titles in MotoGP and WorldSBK for two seasons in a row. For Ducati, the only non-Japanese manufacturer capable of winning a World Championship in MotoGP, this is the third Riders’ Title in its history, while the number of Superbike World Titles won by riders from Borgo Panigale is 16.



The MotoGP 2023 season tells of notable technical supremacy of Ducati bikes, which have rewritten some significant records of the most important two-wheel World Championship, such as the highest number of overall victories in a single season (17 Grand Prix out of 20) and the record for the highest number of different riders capable of winning at least one Grand Prix (6 – Bagnaia, Bastianini, Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio, Martín, Zarco).



Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO: “One year ago I remember that together with fans from all over the world we celebrated the MotoGP and Superbike World Titles, being overwhelmed by joy and enthusiasm. Today we find ourselves once again in a condition of extraordinary happiness, but at the same time I like to define this as the ‘victory of awareness’: that of being at this moment the best in the world in racing. Pecco has had an incredible season and today he rewrites our history again, becoming the first Ducati rider to be two-time World Champion in MotoGP. I also want to congratulate Jorge for having ignited the duel for the title and Bez, who was part of the World Championship challenge for a long time. The podium in the MotoGP overall standing rewards three Ducati riders and this is the greatest and most evident demonstration of our supremacy in the top two-wheel competition. Confirming ourselves at these levels after the fantastic 2022 season was a complex challenge, which we welcomed with passion and pride. The competence and dedication with which everybody has worked during this season have allowed us to improve on last year’s results, adding the Supersport World Titles to the MotoGP and Superbike ones. To all the women and men of Ducati and Ducati Corse I want to say that I couldn’t be prouder, while to the Ducatisti I promise that not even this time will we be satisfied, but we will work to win again.”



At the checkered flag at the Valencia Grand Prix Bagnaia’s triumph was greeted with great enthusiasm inside the Ducati Lenovo Team box, on the Ducati Grandstand at the Spanish circuit and also in Borgo Panigale, where Ducati employees lived this last race of the season with their eyes glued to the big screen set up in the Company.



For Ducati, it is now time to celebrate the MotoGP, WorldSBK and WorldSSP World Championships. The appointment is set for next December 15 in Bologna, when all the protagonists will celebrate the fantastic results achieved in this unforgettable sporting season. More updates on the event will follow in the coming weeks.



Some numbers of Ducati domination in 2023



In MotoGP:



17 – Victories achieved by Ducati riders in the 2023 MotoGP World Championship – All-time Record in MotoGP



6 – Ducati riders capable of winning at least one race this season (Bagnaia, Bastianini, Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio, Martin, Zarco) – All-time record in MotoGP



9 – Races of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship in which the podium was made up entirely of Ducati riders – MotoGP record



44 – Podiums conquered by Ducati riders during the 2023 season for 8 different riders (all Ducati riders entered in the MotoGP Championship got on the podium at least once in the season)



17 – Pole positions obtained by Ducati riders during the 2023 MotoGP season



46 – Consecutive MotoGP races in which a Ducati rider placed in the Top 3 (also all the Sprint Races of the 2023 season ended with at least one Ducati rider on the podium)



In WorldSBK:



27 – Victories achieved by World Champion Álvaro Bautista in the 2023 WorldSBK season – All Time Record in WorldSBK



59 – Álvaro Bautista’s overall victories aboard the Ducati Panigale V4 R in WorldSBK, making him the most successful rider in Ducati’s Superbike history ahead of legends Carl Fogarty (55) and Troy Bayliss (52) – All-Time Record for Ducati



45 – Podiums conquered by Ducati riders in the 2023 Superbike World Championship races



79 – WorldSBK triumphs achieved by the Panigale V4 R from its debut season (2019) to date



In WorldSSP:



16 – Victories achieved by World Champion Nicolò Bulega in the 2023 WorldSSP season



33 – Podiums achieved by Ducati riders riding the Panigale V2 in the races of the 2023 World Supersport Championship