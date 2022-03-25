WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – MARCH 26TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 24.

The fourth and final weekend of March sees Suzuki Supercross teams in action for the 12th round of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship.

Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance team riders Justin Bogle and Brandon Hartranft are at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington aboard their RM-Z450 machinery, while the event marks the return of the 250 West coast racing after five consecutive weeks for the East class riders in the BarX/ Chaparral Suzuki team.

Back in action aboard the RM-Z250 will be Dilan Schwartz and Carson Mumford.

March 26: Round 12. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship. Lumen Field. Seattle. Washington. USA.