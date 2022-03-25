WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – MARCH 26TH

March 25, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – MARCH 26TH

ASX-11-Justin Bogle-2

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 24.

The fourth and final weekend of March sees Suzuki Supercross teams in action for the 12th round of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship.

Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance team riders Justin Bogle and Brandon Hartranft are at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington aboard their RM-Z450 machinery, while the event marks the return of the 250 West coast racing after five consecutive weeks for the East class riders in the BarX/ Chaparral Suzuki team.

Back in action aboard the RM-Z250 will be Dilan Schwartz and Carson Mumford.

March 26: Round 12. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship. Lumen Field. Seattle. Washington. USA.

About Michael Le Pard 7112 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles