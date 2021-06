Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Highlights: Toyota Thunder Valley National

With an elevation that surpasses 6,000 feet above sea level, the annual visit to Colorado’s Thunder Valley Motocross Park was destined to provide a captivating afternoon of racing for the second round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The Toyota Thunder Valley National lived up to the billing, with exceptional competition and high drama that changed the landscape of the early title fights across both the 450 Class and 250 Class.

An array of riders made their presence felt over the course of four motos, once again showcasing the exceptional level of talent in American motocross. When all was said and done, Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen enjoyed a dominant 1-1 outing that brought back memories of his championship-winning years in the 450 Class, while Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper relied on consistency to repeat as the 250 Class winner at Thunder Valley.