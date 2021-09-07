Are you looking at the future of motorcycling in 2030? The new Green Deal, the Great Reset, Planopolis, Operation Lockstep and technocratic society eBikes to ride around Telosa City wearing your ImmunaBand? Introducing the 2022 shocking new concept bikes; electric vehicle concepts, which are neither classic motorcycles nor scooters. New 2022 BMW Concept CE02, 2022 Husqvarna E-Pilen Concept, 2022 Husqvarna Vektorr Concept and 2022 Husqvarna Bltz Concepts. Lots to think and talk about for sure as it looks like motorcycling (and life) could be radically changing in the next decade!

“The IAA Mobility anticipates that the next decade will see more changes in how people get around than occurred even in the previous century, as society embraces the challenges of urbanisation and climate change in a digital world. New technologies and designs are emerging at an unprecedented pace.”

Check out all our 2022 BMW, 2022 Husqvarna and 2022 Motorcycle Model Guides today! We also have a great Concept Bike guide as well! At Total Motorcycle we put the TOTAL in motorcycling!

2022 BMW Concept CE02: SOMETHING COMPLETELY NEW.

Introducing the 2022 BMW Concept CE02…

A breath of fresh air for urban electric mobility on two wheels.

With the Concept CE 02, BMW Motorrad is presenting a new interpretation of smart, urban single-track mobility one week before the IAA Mobility 2021. The electric vehicle concept, which is neither a classic motorcycle nor a scooter, is an exciting and highly emotional mobility offer.

2022 Husqvarna Vektorr Concept: FIRST-EVER ELECTRIC SCOOTER.

Introducing the 2022 Husqvarna Vektorr Concept…

The Vektorr Concept is Husqvarna Motorcycles’ first-ever electric scooter and will provide compact, stylish and effective personal transport to the urban commuter. Echoing the familiar lines and riding position of a conventional scooter, the Vektorr Concept will have a top speed of 45 km/h and offer a range of up to 95 km.

2022 Husqvarna Bltz Concept: URBAN DWELLER.

Introducing the 2022 Husqvarna Bltz Concept…

The Bltz Concept is a stand-up scooter which will offer the easiest possible noise and emissions-free transport to environmentally friendly urban dwellers. It can also be easily carried by the rider on and off of public transport, making end-to-end clean travel over greater distances simple.

2022 Husqvarna E-Pilen Concept: ELECTRIC UTILITY AND APPEAL.

Introducing the 2022 Husqvarna E-Pilen Concept…

The E-Pilen Concept is inspired by the unique style of the Vitpilen and Svartpilen road machines. With a power output of 8 kW and a range of 100 km, the E-Pilen Concept will be the perfect choice for the urban commuter and leisure rider. By specifying a modular, swappable battery system that allows the power pack to be exchanged, the E-Pilen Concept demonstrates its utility and appeal to those considering the switch to electric.

“IAA Mobility 2021 signals a new beginning worldwide”

Transformation to climate-neutral mobility as leitmotiv – Unique and biggest mobility show anywhere in the world – Dialog, debate, connected thinking and discussion as the basis for a successful transformation

Munich, 07. September 2021 – On Tuesday afternoon VDA President Hildegard Müller and Messe München Chairman and CEO Klaus Dittrich opened the IAA MOBILITY in Munich together with Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, the State Premier of Bavaria Markus Söder, and Munich’s Mayor Dieter Reiter. The IAA MOBILITY is taking place under the slogan ‘What will move us next’, from September 7 to 12. It is the first major international event in Germany after the lockdown, and is dedicated to the transformation to climate neutrality.

“Europe wants to and will become the first climate-neutral continent on the planet,” declared VDA President Hildegard Müller at the opening ceremony. “The IAA MOBILITY 2021 is the time and the place where the mission of climate neutrality for the mobility of tomorrow can be experienced.”

Climate-neutral mobility is a challenge in which the auto industry sees a lot of chances and opportunities, Müller stressed, and added: “We’re bringing passion to the future of mobility, that will be safer, more efficient and more climate-friendly. Our strength comes from our unique industrial heartland. With a creative mixture of large companies and strong SMEs. From the innovative strength of the manufacturers and suppliers. From young firms that take a fresh look at things and ask whether they can be done differently. It is these companies, with more than 800,000 employees in the automotive sector alone, that make our vision of climate-neutral mobility viable for the market. And the IAA MOBILITY provides a foretaste of this. Over 100 world premieres alone show that the companies are driving the transformation forward at full speed. All of this bears witness to our commitment to climate neutrality. We stand firm on that – no ifs or buts.”

Müller continued: “The IAA MOBILITY showcases what will be here tomorrow, the mobility that people in urban and rural areas will be able to use in the future. That is why the IAA MOBILITY 2021 has the slogan ‘What will move us next’.” Klaus Dittrich said: “Messe München is pioneering this form of trade show experience with the IAA MOBILITY right here in Germany.”

The IAA MOBILITY presents the future of mobility so that it can be watched, touched, experienced and discussed. More than 1,000 exhibitors and speakers are presenting innovations and concepts. Over 700 exhibitors are represented in total, including brands of cars and bicycles, important players from the tech sector and all the major firms in the supply industry. The IAA will host more than 100 world premieres. A major focus will be digitization.

The IAA Mobility shows the innovative drive of the automotive industry. “The IAA also stands for the joy of innovation in other areas of mobility, for the speed of startups and for fundamental research at universities,” Müller said. Collaboration and dialog are crucial factors.

“Those who wish to give the world innovation must first of all have the courage to innovate. This is what distinguishes Messe München. Our ambition was and is that the IAA MOBILITY should make Munich a global center for the mobility of the future,” said Klaus Dittrich.

Innovation, climate protection and dialog are key elements of the IAA MOBILITY: “We’re going to where people use individual mobility in their everyday lives – in the city, on the streets – where people are on the move. We’re enabling everyone to experience the mobility of future,” Müller explained. “This approach makes the IAA MOBILITY unique all over the world. And we are proud of that,” Hildegard Müller declared at the opening ceremony. “Come and see what the future of mobility will be like,” she said, inviting everyone to visit the show.