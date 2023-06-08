Mason Dixon GNCC Pennsylvania Results

The Mason Dixon GNCC Recap The GNCC series was in Pennsylvania for the Mason Dixon GNCC. The weather was ideal with temperatures in the mid-70s for the race. Track conditions were dusty and hard-packed. In the XC2 race Evan Smith didn’t get off to the best start but was able to make up some positions on the day to finish up in 6th place. The race was the opposite for Jon Johnson who got off to a decent start but wasn’t able to maintain the speed throughout the day and dropped to tenth place at the end. In the XC3 race, Jay Lipscomb had a steady ride for a solid third place, which is where he currently sits in the series points. Next up is the National Enduro this weekend in Georgia.