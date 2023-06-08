Mason Dixon GNCC Pennsylvania Results

The GNCC series was in Pennsylvania for the Mason Dixon GNCC. The weather was ideal with temperatures in the mid-70s for the race. Track conditions were dusty and hard-packed. In the XC2 race Evan Smith didn’t get off to the best start but was able to make up some positions on the day to finish up in 6th place. The race was the opposite for Jon Johnson who got off to a decent start but wasn’t able to maintain the speed throughout the day and dropped to tenth place at the end. In the XC3 race, Jay Lipscomb had a steady ride for a solid third place, which is where he currently sits in the series points. Next up is the National Enduro this weekend in Georgia.
Event Results
Jay Lipscomb
3rd Place
Class: XC3
Evan Smith
6th Place
Class: XC2
Jon Johnson
10th Place
Class: XC2
Jay Lipscomb
Factory 125 RR
“Another decent day at the Mason Dixon GNCC. I had a solid start and moved into 2nd about half a lap in but just struggled with riding through the dust dropping back to 3rd. I finally caught a flow last few laps and had a good battle with 4th the last couple laps and was able to hold onto 3rd place at the end.”
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“Really good day at the Mason Dixon GNCC. Despite how it looks on paper I had a very strong ride today, we had to stop and swap air filters causing us to drop back further than we could recover from. But I put in strong laps and felt the best throughout the entire race that I have all season. Looking forward to Snowshoe!”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“I’m disappointed I wasn’t able to have a stronger finish. Just need to get ready for the next one this weekend where I can rebound with a good showing.”
