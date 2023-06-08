Dusty West Hare Scrambles Heppner Results

A Dusty Track Resulted in P4, P5 Finishes The West Hare Scrambles was in the Pacific Northwest for the second event in a row. The story of the race was the dusty track conditions. Joe Wasson got off to a slow start but was able to make some immediate passes to get up to 4th place. Zane Roberts had a decent start but got pushed wide and when we recovered he was sitting in 5th place. After the start, the pack of riders stayed in their positions because the dusty conditions didn’t allow for anybody to get close enough for passing.