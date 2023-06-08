Dusty West Hare Scrambles Heppner Results

The West Hare Scrambles was in the Pacific Northwest for the second event in a row. The story of the race was the dusty track conditions. Joe Wasson got off to a slow start but was able to make some immediate passes to get up to 4th place. Zane Roberts had a decent start but got pushed wide and when we recovered he was sitting in 5th place. After the start, the pack of riders stayed in their positions because the dusty conditions didn’t allow for anybody to get close enough for passing.
Event Results
Joe Wasson
4th Place
Class: Pro/AA
Zane Roberts
5th Place
Class: Pro/AA
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“The race started out rough! I touched the throttle too soon and messed up my start! I made some quick passes going into the trees but was 4th going in and stayed there all day due to heavy dust and with people cutting course I wasn’t able to gain anything on the top 3. My Beta 480 worked great and with the factory suspension I was dialed!”
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“Pretty frustrating weekend for me. I got a good jump on the start before getting pushed wide and shuffled back a little bit. From the second corner on, there wasn’t a single pass in the pro class all day due to the extremely dusty conditions. The pairing of tight ribboned-off virgin single track through the rocks and silty fire roads made passing very difficult and dangerous. Lap times among the top 5 of us were nearly identical the whole day. Definitely need to improve on my starts and see what I can do when I start at the front.”
