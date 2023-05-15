Surging Team Honda HRC Sets Sights on 2023 Pro Motocross Championship Following Sweep of Supercross Titles

After Dominant Winter Campaign, Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence, and Hunter Lawrence Enter Summer Season as Early Title Favorites

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 15, 2023) – The first phase of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship has been a showcase of the sport’s incredible highs and heart-wrenching lows through 17 rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, which resulted in an extraordinary campaign that saw many of the sport’s biggest names grab the spotlight and endure the anguish that can accompany this high-flying showcase. Now, the centerpiece of the SuperMotocross World Championship awaits with the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, with 11 rounds and 22 motos spread across the most iconic venues in the sport for what is annually the most grueling test of physical and mental fortitude during the hottest months on the calendar.

“We want to commend Feld Motor Sports, our esteemed partners in the SuperMotocross League, for one of their most impressive seasons of Monster Energy Supercross to date,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “They were faced with several bouts of adversity throughout the course of the season and continually found a way to present a dramatic and memorable championship season like the world class organizers they are. Every stadium was jam-packed and provided the kind of electric atmosphere that makes Supercross a one-of-a-kind spectacle. We’re grateful for their efforts and their unwavering support of Pro Motocross as we prepare to take the baton for the summer with our own unique brand of the most competitive and enthralling motorsport on the planet.”

On the heels of a truly unpredictable Supercross season, MX Sports Pro Racing celebrates Team Honda HRC for the first sweep of all three class titles by a manufacturer in 16 years. The rising star trio of Chase Sexton (450SX Class), Jett Lawrence (250SX West Region), and Hunter Lawrence (250SX East Region) prevailed as champions in their respective divisions and will now set their sights on continued success this summer in Pro Motocross, which will kick off from Southern California’s Fox Raceway at Pala on Saturday, May 27, during Memorial Day Weekend.

“Honda is one of the most decorated and legendary manufacturers in the history of Supercross and Pro Motocross, but a season filled with the abundance of success like they’ve enjoyed thus far in 2023 has been long overdue,” added Coombs. “Chase Sexton persevered to end a 450SX Class title drought that spanned 20 years, while the Lawrence brothers further cemented their distinction as the sport’s most successful siblings by dominating their respective regions. More excitement lies ahead for this trio this summer as each enter Pro Motocross with title aspirations and have the potential to lead Honda to the first-ever single-season championship sweep by a manufacturer. We cannot wait to see how it all unfolds.”

As last season’s 450 Class championship runner-up, Sexton’s maiden premier class title coincides with the breakout he enjoyed last summer. The 23-year-old Illinois native is the clear leader of a new generation of elite talent and now has the championship experience to become an established star. Adding to the intrigue of his pursuit of both the Supercross and Pro Motocross titles is a new teammate aboard the CRF450R in Jett Lawrence. The 19-year-old Australian is a phenom, having captured four consecutive championships to wrap up his 250cc career, including back-to-back 250 Class crowns in Pro Motocross, and is expected to assert himself immediately in the 450 Class, despite his lack of experience aboard the bigger, more powerful motorcycle. Together, Sexton and Lawrence become the most formidable tandem in the 450 Class and will carry a target on their back from the outset of the summer.

Jett’s vacancy of the 250 Class title opens the door for his older brother to fill the void. At 23 years of age, Hunter Lawrence appears to be entering his prime at a pivotal moment in his career, as evidenced by the firm hold he had on the 250SX East Region in Supercross. This summer will mark the Aussie’s fifth season of Pro Motocross competition, where he’s still yet to ascend to his full potential. As one of the elder statesman of the 250 Class, Lawrence is determined to turn back-to-back finishes on the championship podium the past two seasons into a title-winning campaign that would likely signify his send-off from the division.

Less than two weeks remain until the roar of 40-rider gates greet the most passionate fans in motorsports for another memorable summer of the Pro Motocross Championship. The 11-round season will travel to 10 different states, with visits to the hallowed grounds of Fox Raceway, Hangtown, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, High Point Raceway, RedBud MX, The Wick 338, Spring Creek MX Park, Washougal MX Park, Unadilla MX, Budds Creek Motocross Park, and Ironman Raceway.

