RORR Hard Enduro & Shotgun Hard Scramble races held Memorial Day weekend

Beta extreme enduro rider, Jonny Walker, has announced his participation in the highly anticipated Tough Like RORR Hard Enduro & the Shotgun Hard Scramble races held Memorial Day weekend. These two events will be a great test of his bike control and focus, and provide a good opportunity to calibrate his outdoor hard enduro riding. Beta USA is providing support to Jonny Walker for this weekend of racing. Walker, who is based out of the UK, is the defending EnduroX champion and a runner-up in the World SuperEnduro Championships.
Tough Like RORR is a renowned hard enduro event that challenges riders with its formidable terrain and demanding obstacles. Held in the rugged hills of Pennsylvania, the race features rocky hills, steep climbs, and unforgiving trails, pushing participants to their limits. The event attracts elite riders from around the world, showcasing their skills, endurance, and mental fortitude. With its reputation as one of the toughest races globally, Tough Like RORR has become a thrilling spectacle for motorsports enthusiasts, offering heart-stopping action and adrenaline-fueled battles.
Jonny Walker
“I am really excited to come and race in the US. It will be a good test to get ready for Erzberg as I haven’t raced many outdoor races in the last few years. I’ve been following the American championship and I am excited to mix it up with the boys.”
Carlen Gardner
Race Team Manager
“We are excited for Jonny to come to the US and compete in a couple Hard Enduro races. Jonny has been a pleasure to work with in the past, and these races get us a great head start on some testing and fine tuning coming into the 2023 Enduro Cross series.”
