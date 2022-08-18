MotoAmerica Supersport descends rolling green countryside for PittRace 2022

The flying number two has his first chance to make it number one as MotoAmerica Supersport descends on the rolling green countryside for PittRace 2022



Sunnyvale, Calif., August 17, 2022 — Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) heads into the seventh round of the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship with his first opportunity to wrap up a historic series win for himself and Ducati.



The Californian has been impeccable so far in 2022, taking seven race wins to date and never finishing off the podium in the races he didn’t win. That record gives Herrin a 76-point lead over Yamaha’s Rocco Landers with three rounds remaining and 150 points still on offer.



For Herrin to win the title this weekend, he needs to leave PittRace with a 100-point buffer over the rider in second place—a tall but not insurmountable task for the former MotoAmerica Superbike and Stock 1000 Champion.



Should Herrin indeed clinch the title this weekend, it will be his first MotoAmerica Supersport title, putting him into rarified air as a rider to have won three different AMA-sanctioned national championship classes. It will also be the first MotoAmerica Supersport title for Ducati Motor Holdings and the first national championship victory anywhere in the world for the Ducati Panigale V2.



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #2): “I’m super-pumped about Pittsburgh this weekend,” Herrin said. “We have a lot of laps under our belts at this track—we did a test here earlier in the year, and we also did the WERA 4 Hour Endurance event here last weekend, so we have the set-up already dialed for this place. We have a chance of wrapping up the title this weekend. It’s a little chance, but I’ll do everything possible to make it happen. If the competition doesn’t have a good weekend, I want to be able to capitalize on that, wrap up the title, and head into the final two rounds with no pressure. It’s been a great year, and I want to cap it off with more wins.”



Josh Herrin and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Ducati Panigale V2 will be on track with the first practice session scheduled for Friday, August 19 at 10:10 am EDT. Race one will be held on Saturday, August 20 at 2:10 pm EDT and race two will go green on Sunday, August 21 at 2:10 pm EDT.