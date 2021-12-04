Motorcycle Live, 2021 ,Show Schedule, NEC Birmingham, UK

KICKSTART YOUR ADVENTURE TO THE UK’S BIGGEST MOTORCYCLE SHOW.
The UK’s biggest motorcycle show opens its doors! Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, returns to The NEC, Birmingham from Saturday 4 – Sunday 12 December. With unrivalled entertainment for bike fans of all ages and riding abilities – visitors will have access to four halls, brimming with everything the world of motorcycling has to offer.
Visitors will be able to test ride motorcycles and scooters, including the latest generation of electric powered models, both indoors and on the road. For those who wish to try their hand at adventure riding, head to Experience Adventure in Hall 4, where Honda, Royal Enfield and Triumph will be offering free adventure rides.
Younger visitors looking to kickstart their biking journey can head to the Kiddimoto Children’s feature, or the Youth MX feature in Hall 4, where a free ride awaits, along with some inspiration for those Christmas lists!
There will be plenty of opportunities to meet biking celebrities every day of the show. With BSB Day taking place on Saturday 11th December, visitors can expect a bumper attendance of racers fresh from the track. There will be live Q&A sessions with BSB racing stars, 2022 news and signing sessions throughout the day, and of course Tarran Mackenzie, the 2021 Bennetts British Superbike champion will be in attendance.
Finlay McAllan (Managing Director, Motorcycle Live) said: “With just two weeks to go, we can’t wait to welcome visitors back to The NEC. With the show having missed a year, manufacturers and exhibitors are really pulling out all the stops to ensure visitors have a fantastic day. As the show is running a little later than normal, we hope to play a part in kickstarting the festive celebrations and bringing people together again.”
Motorcycle Live 2021 returns to The NEC, Birmingham on Saturday 4 December with doors opening at 09:00am. Discounted advanced tickets are now on-sale and available.
Visitors who ride to the show, will be able to park , safely and securely in Hall One, with bike parking offered free of charge.
2021 Ticket Prices
Adult: £25.00
Child (6 -16)**: £1.00
Child 5 and Under: FREE with paying adult
Car Parking: £12.00
**Must be accompanied by a paying adult
OPENING TIMES / OPENING HOURS
Saturday 4th: 9.00am – 5.00pm
Sunday 5th: 9.00am – 5.00pm
Monday 6th: 10.00am – 5.00pm
Tuesday 7th: 10.00am – 5.00pm
Wednesday 8th: 10.00am – 5.00pm
Thursday 9th: 10.00am – 5.00pm
Friday 10th: 10.00am – 5.00pm
Saturday 11th: 9.00am – 5.00pm
Sunday 12th: 9.00am – 5.00pm
The Bike park will open one hour before the show opens, and close one hour after the show closes.
EXHIBITORS A-Z
A
A Bike Thing
Abba Motorcycle Stands
AiM Shop
Airvest Ltd
Apex 66
Ariel Motor Company
Art For Petrolheads
Artisan Electric and Horwin UK
AutoGlym
Avon Tyres
B
Benelli
Bennetts British Superbike Championship
BHP UK
Bike Life Clothing
Bikerheadz.co.uk
BikersWear Bham Ltd
Bikesure Insurance Services
BikeTrac
Blackhorse Motorcycle Finance
BMW Club, The
BMW Motorrad
BN European Tours
British Army Motorsport Association
BSA Company Ltd
C
Can-Am
CCM Motorcycles
Central Wheel Components / SM Pro / Wheel House Tyres
CF MOTO
City of Leather
Click Heat
Cornwall Dyno Centre
Crighton Motorcycles
Custom Fit Guards – Custom Ear Plugs
D
Datatag ID Ltd
Datatool
Dot Motorcycles
Ducati
Dust Off! Covers
Dynojet UK
E
EagleRider
Electric Motion
Energica UK
Explorify
F
Fantic/Zontes Motorcycles
G
Garmin
Gazeboshop
Gearchange
Gerbing Heated Clothing
GIVI UK
H
Hanway
Harley-Davidson Riders Club of Great Britain
Harley-Davidson®
HEL Performance
Helmet City
Herald Motor Co
Hertz Ride
HEX Innovate
Hogtech Motorcycles
Honda Approved Motorcycle Training
Honda Owners Club (GB)
Honda UK
HORWIN
HRS Motorcycles Ltd
Husqvarna Motorcycles
I
IAM RoadSmart
IMAGE4SECURITY
Inch Perfect Trials
INDIAN MOTORCYCLE
Infinity Motorcycles
Innovv and Techalogic Motorcycle Cameras
Interphone
Intrepid Trails
Italjet
iWarranty
K
Kawasaki
Keeway
Krazy Horse
KTM
KYMCO UK
L
Lambretta
Langen Motorcycles
Leather Genie
Lexmoto
Lexmoto/VOGE
Lextek Motorcycle Products
Lid Lamps Ltd
Litelok
M
Mackenzie Hodgson
Maeving Limited
MAG
Maximo Moto
Mega Motorcycle Store
Mental Health Motorbike
Mercury Custom Plugs
Mick Wright Merchandising
Milenco Ltd
Mondial
Mosko Moto
MOTO-MATE Ltd
Motofast
Motohire Spain
Motorbikebits
Motorcycle Funerals Limited
Mototex.co.uk
MOTUL
Motus Bikewear Ltd
Move Motorcycles
N
National Highways & 999 Partners
Nationwide Association of Bloodbikes
NGK Spark Plugs (UK) Ltd
O
Oberon Performance Ltd
Ohvale
Orange & Black Motorcycle Tours and Rentals
P
Paton
Phoenix Motorcycle Training Ltd
PHR Performance/Ohvale UK
PLUGZZ Custom Hearing Protection
Powerbronze International Ltd
R
R&G
Racetorx
RallyMoto Ltd
Renapur
Renedian Adventures
Roadskin® Limited
Royal Alloy
Royal Enfield
Ruroc & Enginehawk
S
Schuberth C5 Launch / Bikerheadz
SCOTT LEATHERS
Scottoiler
Scrambler Ducati
SENA
SHAD
Shoei Helmets
Silence UK
Sole Mates
SORRYMATE.COM
SPADA
Speedwear Ltd
SPIDI
SQUIRE
Stirling Eco Ltd
Super Soco Electric Motorcycles
Surf & Turf Instant Shelters
Suzuki GB PLC
SVAROG England
SYM
T
Taudevin
The Norton Motorcycle Co. Ltd
THELMOCO
TiSTO UK
Trail Riders Fellowship
Trike Design Ltd
Triple x Trading Ltd
Triumph Motorcycles Ltd
Triumph Owners’ M.C.C.
Two Wheels for Life Registered Charity
U
UGGLY&CO
Ukotini Direct Ltd
Ultimate Ear Protection
Ultimate Hose Nozzle
UM
Ural Motorcycles
V
Vintage Metal Sign
ViPER VPR.303
Visin LTD
W
Watsonian Sidecars
WK BIKES & UM Motorcycles
Y
YADEA
Yamaha Genuine Merchandise Shop
Yashaz Leather Ltd
Z
Zaeta
Zero Motorcycles
Zontes
FAQ
How much are tickets?
Please visit our Ticket Information page
Tickets can also be purchased on the day of your visit, please note the on the door prices.
Tickets are valid for entry on one day only.
What are you doing to ensure I stay safe?
We will be following Government guidelines and ensuring you are protected whilst at the show.
How much is it to take part in the features?
All features and activities are free of charge to watch and participate in, subject to availability.
Do you offer a disabled concession?
We are proud to be working with The Ticket Factory to offer accessible tickets for disabled customers. If you require assistance in accessing the show, please call 0844 581 2345 to discuss your requirements and eligibility.
Once on site, if a visitor requires assistance to access the show, then we offer a free carers ticket for each full priced ticket. Visit the NEC Box Office outside Hall 4, upon production of a full priced ticket a complimentary ticket will be given. Please call 0844 581 2345 to book a complimentary carer ticket, alongside your full priced ticket.
Is there wheelchair access?
Yes, click here for details (you will be taken to the NEC website). Wheelchairs can be hired from the NEC by emailing [email protected] please allow three days for a reply.
What is the address of the NEC?
Birmingham, B40 1NT
What facilities are available?
To find where and what the facilities are at the Show Click Here. The plan includes disabled toilet facilities, cloakroom, breast feeding areas, cloakrooms, banks, medical centre and more.
Can I smoke inside the Halls?
Sorry, smoking is not allowed anywhere inside the venue aside from the designated smoking areas. No excuses, no exceptions. This also applies to e-cigarettes and vaping. Our designated smoking areas are outside the Piazza entrance & the Piazza garden (weather and daylight permitting).
Can I take photos?
Yes, please feel free to take photos or record footage. Feel free to share these on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using #motorcyclelive or @motorcyclelive
Where can I leave my Helmet & Leathers?
There will be a cloakroom available where leathers and kit can be left, this will be located in the piazza cloakrooms. The cost is £1 per item.
Are dogs allowed in?
Only Guide Dogs are allowed.
What are the cloakroom facilities at the NEC?
Cloakrooms are located outside the halls.
What age can children get in for free?
Children aged five and under get in free with a paying adult – no ticket is required. Children aged 6 -16 are charged just £1 (with a paying adult).
There aren’t any Creche facilities at the show.
What are the parking facilities and costs for cars?
Parking can be purchased alongside your Motorcycle Live ticket in advance at a cost of £10.00 (exclusive to Motorcycle Live visitors).
Parking on the day will be £12.00 (subsidised by MCIA Events).
Please note that parking fees are applicable for all vehicles parking on-site at The NEC.
Click Here to see a map showing the NEC Car Parks.
What Parking facilities are there for motorcycles and scooters?
The bike park is available free of charge to all visitors who arrive on two wheels , it will be manned by NEC security staff and is subject to availability.
How does the Bike Park Work?
Upon entry to the Bike Park, you’ll be issued with a numbered wristband. Upon return to your bike, once your wristband is matched to the that of your bike, your bike will be released. The Bike Park will be clearly signposted.
How much is parking for a coach or minibus?
£20 for a minibus and £25.00 for a coach.
Do you offer a group booking system?
Groups wishing to purchase Group Tickets (10 or more tickets) should contact The Ticket Factory on 0800 358 0058 or email on [email protected] for details of our special rates and services. A 10% discount is offered.
Do you offer any reductions to overseas visitors?
No, all visitors are charged equally.
What catering facilities are there?
The NEC offers a variety of food outlets within the show, catering to all tastes. Also available are catering and bar areas situated in Halls 2 and 4 built specifically for Motorcycle Live. Visitors are also welcome to bring a packed lunch. You will also find catering pods in the Piazza just outside of the show, for more details visit Piazza Map
What accommodation is nearest to the NEC?
The Hilton Birmingham Metropole offers accommodation just a stones throw from the NEC. For information on pricing visit the Hilton website.
Motorcycle Live, 2021 ,Show Schedule, NEC Birmingham, UK