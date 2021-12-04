Motorcycle Live, 2021 ,Show Schedule, NEC Birmingham, UK

KICKSTART YOUR ADVENTURE TO THE UK’S BIGGEST MOTORCYCLE SHOW.

The UK’s biggest motorcycle show opens its doors! Motorcycle Live, in association with Bikesure Insurance, returns to The NEC, Birmingham from Saturday 4 – Sunday 12 December. With unrivalled entertainment for bike fans of all ages and riding abilities – visitors will have access to four halls, brimming with everything the world of motorcycling has to offer.

Visitors will be able to test ride motorcycles and scooters, including the latest generation of electric powered models, both indoors and on the road. For those who wish to try their hand at adventure riding, head to Experience Adventure in Hall 4, where Honda, Royal Enfield and Triumph will be offering free adventure rides.

Younger visitors looking to kickstart their biking journey can head to the Kiddimoto Children’s feature, or the Youth MX feature in Hall 4, where a free ride awaits, along with some inspiration for those Christmas lists!

There will be plenty of opportunities to meet biking celebrities every day of the show. With BSB Day taking place on Saturday 11th December, visitors can expect a bumper attendance of racers fresh from the track. There will be live Q&A sessions with BSB racing stars, 2022 news and signing sessions throughout the day, and of course Tarran Mackenzie, the 2021 Bennetts British Superbike champion will be in attendance.

Finlay McAllan (Managing Director, Motorcycle Live) said: “With just two weeks to go, we can’t wait to welcome visitors back to The NEC. With the show having missed a year, manufacturers and exhibitors are really pulling out all the stops to ensure visitors have a fantastic day. As the show is running a little later than normal, we hope to play a part in kickstarting the festive celebrations and bringing people together again.”

Motorcycle Live 2021 returns to The NEC, Birmingham on Saturday 4 December with doors opening at 09:00am. Discounted advanced tickets are now on-sale and available.

Visitors who ride to the show, will be able to park , safely and securely in Hall One, with bike parking offered free of charge.

2021 Ticket Prices

Adult: £25.00

Child (6 -16)**: £1.00

Child 5 and Under: FREE with paying adult

Car Parking: £12.00

**Must be accompanied by a paying adult

OPENING TIMES / OPENING HOURS

Saturday 4th: 9.00am – 5.00pm

Sunday 5th: 9.00am – 5.00pm

Monday 6th: 10.00am – 5.00pm

Tuesday 7th: 10.00am – 5.00pm

Wednesday 8th: 10.00am – 5.00pm

Thursday 9th: 10.00am – 5.00pm

Friday 10th: 10.00am – 5.00pm

Saturday 11th: 9.00am – 5.00pm

Sunday 12th: 9.00am – 5.00pm

The Bike park will open one hour before the show opens, and close one hour after the show closes.

FAQ

How much are tickets?

Please visit our Ticket Information page

Tickets can also be purchased on the day of your visit, please note the on the door prices.

Tickets are valid for entry on one day only.

What are you doing to ensure I stay safe?

We will be following Government guidelines and ensuring you are protected whilst at the show.

How much is it to take part in the features?

All features and activities are free of charge to watch and participate in, subject to availability.

Do you offer a disabled concession?

We are proud to be working with The Ticket Factory to offer accessible tickets for disabled customers. If you require assistance in accessing the show, please call 0844 581 2345 to discuss your requirements and eligibility.

Once on site, if a visitor requires assistance to access the show, then we offer a free carers ticket for each full priced ticket. Visit the NEC Box Office outside Hall 4, upon production of a full priced ticket a complimentary ticket will be given. Please call 0844 581 2345 to book a complimentary carer ticket, alongside your full priced ticket.

Is there wheelchair access?

Yes, click here for details (you will be taken to the NEC website). Wheelchairs can be hired from the NEC by emailing [email protected] please allow three days for a reply.

What is the address of the NEC?

Birmingham, B40 1NT

What facilities are available?

To find where and what the facilities are at the Show Click Here. The plan includes disabled toilet facilities, cloakroom, breast feeding areas, cloakrooms, banks, medical centre and more.

Can I smoke inside the Halls?

Sorry, smoking is not allowed anywhere inside the venue aside from the designated smoking areas. No excuses, no exceptions. This also applies to e-cigarettes and vaping. Our designated smoking areas are outside the Piazza entrance & the Piazza garden (weather and daylight permitting).

Can I take photos?

Yes, please feel free to take photos or record footage. Feel free to share these on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using #motorcyclelive or @motorcyclelive

Where can I leave my Helmet & Leathers?

There will be a cloakroom available where leathers and kit can be left, this will be located in the piazza cloakrooms. The cost is £1 per item.

Are dogs allowed in?

Only Guide Dogs are allowed.

What are the cloakroom facilities at the NEC?

Cloakrooms are located outside the halls.

What age can children get in for free?

Children aged five and under get in free with a paying adult – no ticket is required. Children aged 6 -16 are charged just £1 (with a paying adult).

There aren’t any Creche facilities at the show.

What are the parking facilities and costs for cars?

Parking can be purchased alongside your Motorcycle Live ticket in advance at a cost of £10.00 (exclusive to Motorcycle Live visitors).

Parking on the day will be £12.00 (subsidised by MCIA Events).

Please note that parking fees are applicable for all vehicles parking on-site at The NEC.

Click Here to see a map showing the NEC Car Parks.

What Parking facilities are there for motorcycles and scooters?

The bike park is available free of charge to all visitors who arrive on two wheels , it will be manned by NEC security staff and is subject to availability.

How does the Bike Park Work?

Upon entry to the Bike Park, you’ll be issued with a numbered wristband. Upon return to your bike, once your wristband is matched to the that of your bike, your bike will be released. The Bike Park will be clearly signposted.

How much is parking for a coach or minibus?

£20 for a minibus and £25.00 for a coach.

Do you offer a group booking system?

Groups wishing to purchase Group Tickets (10 or more tickets) should contact The Ticket Factory on 0800 358 0058 or email on [email protected] for details of our special rates and services. A 10% discount is offered.

Do you offer any reductions to overseas visitors?

No, all visitors are charged equally.

What catering facilities are there?

The NEC offers a variety of food outlets within the show, catering to all tastes. Also available are catering and bar areas situated in Halls 2 and 4 built specifically for Motorcycle Live. Visitors are also welcome to bring a packed lunch. You will also find catering pods in the Piazza just outside of the show, for more details visit Piazza Map

What accommodation is nearest to the NEC?

The Hilton Birmingham Metropole offers accommodation just a stones throw from the NEC. For information on pricing visit the Hilton website.

Motorcycle Live, 2021 ,Show Schedule, NEC Birmingham, UK