Motul oil expands bespoke innovation partnership with ARCH Motorcycle

MOTUL EXPANDS TECHNICAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ARCH MOTORCYCLE

Expanded partnership integrates MotulTech’s line of metalworking products into ARCH Motorcycle’s manufacturing process

Cypress, Calif. (May 10, 2023) – Motul, the world-class oil and lubricants company founded in 1853, recently expanded its long-standing partnership with ARCH Motorcycle. The expanded partnership will see the Los Angeles-based high-end custom production motorcycle company co-founded by Gard Hollinger and Keanu Reeves incorporate Motul’s line of metalworking coolants into its manufacturing process.

Motul has been an innovator and leader in the world of high-performance lubricants for 170 years. MotulTech, a division of the Motul group, specializes in the machining and transformation of metals as well as high-performance lubrication for industrial equipment. By addressing specific industrial constraints with high proficiency, MotulTech has established a key role in ARCH Motorcycle’s development of bespoke parts for its line of motorcycles. Motul provides premium metalworking coolant and machining lubricant solutions for ARCH, in addition to serving as ARCH’s exclusive provider of lubricants.

“Motul lubricants have found their way into every aspect of our products,” said Gard Hollinger, Co-Founder and Design Director of ARCH Motorcycle. “What started as our trust in Motul for products has transformed into our trust in it for our manufacturing process. As Motul’s technical partner, we had direct access to their metalworking engineers and set up a Motul Health Check. The MotulTech team recommended an optimized chemistry designed specifically for our metals, process and water conditions. After one year, their Stabilis metalworking coolant has eliminated staining, a critically important component when machining aluminum, and improved our manufacturing processes. With Motul, our job is now faster, easier and delivers an improved product with less post-machining work required.”

“The expansion of this partnership with ARCH Motorcycle, a company that is truly at the forefront of innovation within the motorcycle industry, is incredibly exciting for the Motul and MotulTech family,” said Motul USA Marketing Manager Nolan Browning. “Motul is now involved in nearly every facet of ARCH’s incredible motorcycle range, from machining individual parts and components to ensuring lubrication, protection and performance on the street.”

Both Motul and ARCH set the highest standards for innovation, performance and reliability in their products for discerning clients who expect the absolute best. This partnership will help allow Motul to continue pioneering new products engineered to deliver premium results in motorcycling and manufacturing.

ABOUT ARCH MOTORCYCLE

ARCH Motorcycle is a boutique manufacturer co-founded by Gard Hollinger and Keanu Reeves that produces bespoke production motorcycles in their state-of-the-art, Los Angeles area factory. ARCH creates over 200 unique parts in-house, which are proprietary to the currently available ARCH KRGT-1 and ARCH 1s, as well as their upcoming ARCH Method 143 model. Designer and builder Gard Hollinger oversees a seasoned staff of devoted craftsmen who hand-assemble each unit to meet their client’s ergonomic and aesthetic preferences. ARCH Motorcycle delivers an unrivalled riding and ownership experience through an obsession for innovative design, engineering excellence, and dedication to the rider.

ABOUT MOTUL

Motul is a world-class French company specializing in the formulation, production and distribution of high-tech engine lubricants (two-wheelers, cars and other vehicles) as well as lubricants for the industry via its MotulTech activity. Present in more than 120 countries, Motul established Motul USA as a subsidiary in 1989 with a headquarters in Southern California. Motul is recognized as the specialist in synthetic lubricants. As early as 1971, Motul was the first lubricant manufacturer to pioneer the formulation of a 100% synthetic lubricant for automotive engines, the 300V lubricant, making use of Esters technology from the aeronautical industry.

Throughout the years, Motul has gained experience as an official supplier for many racing teams and manufacturers to further technological development in motorsports. Motul is supporting those teams in international competitions such as 24 Hours of Le Mans (cars and motorcycles), FIA World Endurance Championship, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Super GT, Formula Drift, Pikes Peak, Dakar, Le Mans Classic, MotoGP, World Superbike, World MX, IOM TT, Roof of Africa and a score of others.