Pittsburgh Most Attended Bagger Racing League Event in History

Bagger Racing League: Recap and Race Results from Drag Specialties Battle of the Baggers ® Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh International Race Complex ® Hosts Most Attended Bagger Racing League Event in its History.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH (MAY 9, 2023) BRL NEWSWIRE | Bagger Racing League – North America’s premier race series for custom and performance Harley’s and Indian’s today announced that its 2023 season-opening race, Drag Specialties Battle of the Baggers Pittsburgh, was the largest attended race in BRL’s history. The race, held at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex, featured the best bagger racing teams and racers from Australia, Canada and across the United States.
The two-day motorcycle race festival featured exciting fan experiences, both on and off the track. Along with the non-stop racing action, Drag Specialties Battle of the Baggers Pittsburgh featured a successful kick-off party at presenting sponsor New Castle Harley-Davidson, “Boonie” minibike races hosted by ICON Motorsports and also a double-feature bike show that was hosted by Pittsburgh natives Cycle Source Magazine and Hardcore Cycles. The event amazed the audience by showcasing the area’s best-customized motorcycles.
“We’re excited to see the culture, competition, and community of the Bagger Racing League growing at such a rapid rate,” said Rob Buydos – creator of bagger racing and president of the BRL. BRL’s president added that “Heading into our third season, bagger racing isn’t so much of a novelty sport anymore.” Shedding light on his vision, the president claimed: “Our goal is to always improve the scale and quality of our race events and provide everyone with an unforgettable experience.” “Judging by the line of vehicles and motorcycles waiting to get into this weekend’s race, we appear to be on the right track.” – added by the president.
The race weekend also provided equal doses of drama and excitement as the nation’s top bagger race teams including Trask Performance, Alloy Art, Feuling Parts, Suburban Harley-Davidson, Lloydz Performance, and many others battled it out at one of the nation’s most challenging road courses. Here are the results for rounds one and two of Drag Specialties Battle of the Baggers Pittsburgh
ANDREWS PRODUCTS | AMERICAN TWINS UNLIMITED | ROUND ONE | 05-06-23 | RESULTS
Cory Cowan | Alloy Art
Josh Baird | Lloydz Performance
Craig Braymiller
DP BRAKES| F/S CUP | ROUND ONE | 05-06-23 | RESULTS
