Multi-time race-winner fills role of Team Manager for US SX/MX squad

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is pleased to announce that Nathan Ramsey will step into the role of Team Manager for its U.S. SX/MX squad beginning this weekend at Round 4 of the AMA Supercross Championship in Anaheim, California. Team Coordinator, Sean Murphy, will remain on-board as a vital part of the North American leadership team, along with newly-appointed Crew Chief, Tony Hall, who joins the team with years of experience as Crew Chief of a world-class offroad racing program.

Ramsey was a multi-time race-winner in the 125 cc and 250 cc divisions during his 16-year career in professional racing. The 47-year-old oversaw the JDR/J Star Supercross team for four years before taking on a management role with amateur motocross program, where he has become a driving force in developing the next generation of supercross/motocross talent over the last eight years and now he will complete the circle as he returns to the pro ranks once again.

“I am super excited to be working with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team and this great leadership crew with Sean and Tony,” Ramsey said. “I have all the confidence in this race team and I look forward to many great years ahead.”

As a vital role in the team’s organization and structure from inception, Sean Murphy will continue his role as the Team Coordinator for U.S. SX/MX. Murphy started with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in 2015 and his hard work and dedication have aided in the team’s ongoing success over the last six seasons.

With 15 years of experience inside the company’s offroad racing department, Tony Hall began as a race team mechanic for five years before taking on the role of building offroad team engines in 2014. Since then, Hall has contributed to 91 National and World Championships during his time with offroad racing.

Stephen Westfall will continue to support the team during the transition into new leadership, where he will remain on-board through Round 7 of the AMA Supercross Championship when the team heads into east coast racing. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team would like to thank Westfall for his many years of dedication to the racing program and wish him the best of luck in future endeavors.