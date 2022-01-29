WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JANUARY 29TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 29.

The fifth and final weekend in January sees Suzuki teams back in action for the fourth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship in America.

The series is back at Angel Stadium in California – host venue for the series opener on January 8th – and Twisted Tea Suzuki and BarX/ Chaparral Suzuki riders will be onboard their RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 machinery.

Last weekend at Petco Park, San Diego, Twisted Tea HEP Motorsports 450 class riders Brandon Hartranft and Justin Bogle finished in the points – Hartranft a season best 15th along with Bar X Chaparral Suzuki’s West Coast riders Carson Mumford putting in a career-best sixth position and teammate Dilan Schwartz in the points.

January 29: Round 4. AMA/ FIM World Supercross. Angel Stadium. Anaheim. California. USA.

