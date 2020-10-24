The 2020 AMA EnduroCross Series kicked off its six-race championship on Friday at Glen Helen Raceway for night one of a double-header weekend in San Bernardino, California. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker went straight to work in his title defense as he came away with two race-wins and a third-place podium finish to secure the overall victory from Round 1.

The three-time EnduroCross Champion got off to a third-place start in Moto 1 and it didn’t take long for him to power his Husqvarna FX350 into the lead on lap two. Claiming the fastest lap of the race on lap five, Haaker continued to perfect his race craft each time around to ultimately take the first win of the night by almost seven seconds.

In the second moto, riders were inverted from the race one results, which placed Haaker on the second row off the start. Amidst the chaos on the opening lap, Haaker came together with another rider and he was forced to claw his way back from a dead last position early on. He put on a valiant charge to reach a podium position with three laps to go and from there he continued to set fire on the course, taking the checkers for third with the fastest lap of the race on the final lap.

With a solid third-place gate pick for race three, Haaker shot off the line to capture the final holeshot of the night and he set forth a blazing-fast pace right away. He managed to keep at least a five-second lead during the eight-lap race to ultimately best his competition by 7.4 seconds in the final bout.

“First off, I am really happy to be back racing and grateful that the EnduroCross Series was able to put the this together for us,” Haaker said. “It’s nice to be racing and to come away from the first race with a win is definitely a positive. I’m looking forward to keeping the momentum going tomorrow.”

Husqvarna Motorcycles-supported rider, Noah Kepple, finished the opening round in sixth overall with 7-6-6 finishes in the highly-competitive Super Pro Class.

Round 2 of racing will pick right back up on Saturday, October 24 with another full day of racing at Glen Helen.

Super Pro Class Results – Round 1

1. Colton Haaker, 1-3-1, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2. Cody Webb, 2-2-2, Sherco

3. Cooper Abbott, 4-1-4, KTM

…

6. Noah Kepple, 7-6-6, Husqvarna

Super Pro Class Championship Standings

1. Colton Haaker, 25 points

2. Cody Webb, 22 points

3. Cooper Abbott, 20 points

…

6. Noah Kepple, 15 points