Danilo Petrucci Podium’s at VIR During Sweltering Weekend in Virginia

Sunnyvale, Calif., May 22, 2022 – Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) rode through the sweltering temperatures at VIRginia International Raceway to grab some additional points and retain the MotAmerica Superbike lead.



The effort was unstoppable as the Italian started the weekend strong, qualifying fourth before finishing fourth in race one, and taking the final podium spot in race two.



This was the V4 R rider’s second time on the track, the former MotoGP rider getting up to speed quickly. He battled both days and finished Sunday’s race two 3.264 seconds behind the rider who chases him in the points, Jake Gagne (Yamaha).



Although Gagne won, Petrucci retains the lead with 104 points, four ahead of Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha).



The MotoAmerica series now breaks for two weeks before heading to Road America in Wisconsin.



2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship Standing – Top 5

P1 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 104

P2 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 100

P3 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 91

P4– Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 78

P5 – Hector Barbera (BMW) 63



Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9): “It’s been a tough weekend. Friday the V4R was feeling good, then today I tried to stay with the other riders and was able to get the V4 R into a top position. This Ducati works, and I’m looking forward to Road America.”