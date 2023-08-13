MXGP Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville MXGP Results

Unadilla always provides its share of thrills, with big elevation changes and huge jumps, as well as extremely long ruts. Fortunately, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team is always up for a challenge.
250 MX
“Starts were okay. Moto one was okay. I came in with a sixth and felt like I had some more in the tank to ride a little better and get a little further up,” said Swoll. “In moto two I came together with another rider. I don’t feel like it was my fault and I felt like there was nowhere to go and was stuck in his bike for what felt like forever. From dead last I don’t know what I came back to…maybe 12th or 13th. It sucks. It feels like a lot of work is being put in but it doesn’t show. It’s all good. We’ll use the fire and try to come out firing at the next two rounds.”
2. Levi Kitchen (Yamaha), 1-4
3. Justin Cooper (Yamaha), 5-1
26. Jorgen Talviku (Husqvarna), 23-21
34. Cody Williams (Husqvarna), 34-30
2. Chase Sexton (Honda), 3-2
3. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha), 2-3
…
22. Anton Gole (Husqvarna), 16-21
23. Tanel Leok (Husqvarna), 22-18
25. Luke Renzland (Husqvarna), 21-22
31. John Adamson (Husqvarna), 27-31
32. Justin Rodbell (Husqvarna), 31-30
41. Scott Meshey (Husqvarna), 36-DNS
250 MX Rider Point Standings
1. Hunter Lawrence – 344 points
2. Justin Cooper – 322 points
3. Jo Shimoda – 309 points
…
6. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 288 points
10. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 166 points
11. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 112 points
30. Jorgen Talviku – 15 points
46. Kai Aiello – 2 points
450 MX Rider Point Standings
1. Jett Lawrence – 450 points
2. Dylan Ferrandis – 347 points
3. Aaron Plessinger – 312 points
…
35. Anton Gole – 17 points
51. Luke Renzland – 4 points
52. John Adamson – 4 points
56. Tanel Leok – 3 points
59. Scott Meshey – 3 points