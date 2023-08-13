MXGP Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville MXGP Results

Unadilla always provides its share of thrills, with big elevation changes and huge jumps, as well as extremely long ruts. Fortunately, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team is always up for a challenge.

250 MX

RJ Hampshire made one of the charges through the pack that he’s well-known for on his FC250 in moto one, jumping from 14th at the end of the first lap to sixth at the finish. Unfortunately, a crash by RJ shortly after the start of moto two brought out the red flag, and he was unable to continue. He’ll be evaluated this week regarding participation in upcoming races.

Jalek Swoll was the top scorer for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team at Unadilla, with a 6-14 score in the two motos, and a seventh overall for the day.



“Starts were okay. Moto one was okay. I came in with a sixth and felt like I had some more in the tank to ride a little better and get a little further up,” said Swoll. “In moto two I came together with another rider. I don’t feel like it was my fault and I felt like there was nowhere to go and was stuck in his bike for what felt like forever. From dead last I don’t know what I came back to…maybe 12th or 13th. It sucks. It feels like a lot of work is being put in but it doesn’t show. It’s all good. We’ll use the fire and try to come out firing at the next two rounds.”

th overall and a 17-15 day. For the third member of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna squad, Talon Hawkins, felt a bit unfulfilled with his 19overall and a 17-15 day.

“The final placement may not show it, but I feel like I rode great today and rode a lot better than I have been. I had a mishap in the first moto,” said Hawkins. “I came with a clear head into the second moto and ripped a good start. I was in the top five, but unfortunately, my teammate went down and it got red-flagged. My second start after that was not up to par so I had to play catch-up the whole second race. But I ended with a 17th in the first and a 15th in the second for somehow 19th overall. But it’s okay. There’s a lot to improve on, but I’ve been improving every week. I’m ready to get to the Baker’s Factory to keep grinding.”

Next Event (Round 10): August 19, 2023 – Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Md.

Round Nine Results: Unadilla MX

250 MX Results

1. Hunter Lawrence (Honda), 2-2

2. Levi Kitchen (Yamaha), 1-4

3. Justin Cooper (Yamaha), 5-1

…

7. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 6-14

13. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 7-38

19. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 17-15

26. Jorgen Talviku (Husqvarna), 23-21

34. Cody Williams (Husqvarna), 34-30

450 MX Results

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda), 1-1

2. Chase Sexton (Honda), 3-2

3. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha), 2-3

…

22. Anton Gole (Husqvarna), 16-21

23. Tanel Leok (Husqvarna), 22-18

25. Luke Renzland (Husqvarna), 21-22

31. John Adamson (Husqvarna), 27-31

32. Justin Rodbell (Husqvarna), 31-30

41. Scott Meshey (Husqvarna), 36-DNS



250 MX Rider Point Standings

1. Hunter Lawrence – 344 points

2. Justin Cooper – 322 points

3. Jo Shimoda – 309 points

…

6. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 288 points

10. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 166 points

11. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 112 points

30. Jorgen Talviku – 15 points

46. Kai Aiello – 2 points



450 MX Rider Point Standings

1. Jett Lawrence – 450 points

2. Dylan Ferrandis – 347 points

3. Aaron Plessinger – 312 points

…

35. Anton Gole – 17 points

51. Luke Renzland – 4 points

52. John Adamson – 4 points

56. Tanel Leok – 3 points

59. Scott Meshey – 3 points