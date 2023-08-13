Super-fast Mechanicsville 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Unadilla

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger delivered another consistent outing with fifth overall in the 450MX Class during Round 9 of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Unadilla, as 250MX duo Maximus Vohland and Tom Vialle raced to fifth and sixth-place finishes.

Launching to a top 10 start in the opening moto, Plessinger sliced his way forward throughout the first race of the weekend and powered his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION into fifth position as he crossed the line.

A 12th-place start in the second moto of the day meant Plessinger’s work was cut out for him, with the number 7 responding to the challenge by charging hard for the entire moto. Engaged in a mixture of battles as his comfort increased, he eventually secured another P5, which earned him fifth overall.

Following Unadilla, Plessinger continues to hold down third position in the 2023 standings with two rounds remaining.

Aaron Plessinger: “Unadilla started off rough with 18th in qualifying… I only got better from there and worked really hard for both of my fifth-place finishes today with my starts – especially in the second moto. I was happy with how I rode, as I almost chased down fourth in that one. More homework to do, I need to be stronger early and find comfort sooner in the day, so that’s what we’ll work on and finish the year off strong with two to go.”

In 250MX, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Vohland opened Unadilla by posting the seventh-fastest lap-time in qualifying, before battling at the front of the field and finishing a convincing fourth in the opening moto. Starting outside the top 10 in the second outing, Vohland went on to finish in sixth place, which also resulted in fifth overall and he sits P7 in the points-race.

Maximus Vohland: “I started the day well here qualifying in P7 – I’ve always liked Unadilla and I feel like it suits my style. I got off to a good start in moto one, inside the top five, and just felt like I had a good flow going. I tried to chase down Levi [Kitchen] for the lead, but ended with a couple mistakes and finished fourth. Second moto, rode well again, I just didn’t get off to a great start after the restart. Fought my way into sixth and then ran out of tear-offs, so that’s where my charge ended and finished the day with fifth overall.”

After crashing out of the previous round, dual MX2 World Champion Vialle bounced back in New York. Two consistent motos saw the Frenchman capture an 8-7 scorecard aboard his KTM 250 SX-F, sealing him sixth place overall and he’s currently positioned eighth in the championship.

Tom Vialle: “Unadilla is a tough track – it’s actually super-fast! There were a lot of ruts that were really long, which made for a unique challenge, and really, I just struggled with finding a flow all day, to be honest. Both motos, I didn’t ride how I’d have liked to, but we have another race next weekend and I’m excited to give it my all at Budds Creek.”

Next Race: August 19 – Mechanicsville, Maryland

Results 450MX Class – Unadilla National

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 1-1

2. Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 3-2

3. Dylan Ferrandis (FRA), Yamaha, 2-3

OTHER KTM

5. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 5-5

30. Max Miller (USA), KTM

38. Christopher Prebula (USA), KTM

40. Crockett Myers (USA), KTM

Results 250MX Class – Unadilla National

1. Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 2-2

2. Levi Kitchen (USA), Yamaha, 1-4

3. Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 5-1

OTHER KTM

5. Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM, 4-6

6. Tom Vialle (FRA), KTM, 8-7

20. Derek Kelley (USA), KTM

21. Brock Bennett (USA), KTM

23. Josh Varize (USA), KTM

28. Hunter Cross (USA), KTM

29. Marcus Phelps (USA), KTM

30. Slade Smith (RSA), KTM

31. Cameron Durow (RSA), KTM

32. Jimmy Decotis (USA), KTM

35. Gerhard Matamoros (HON), KTM

37. Leo Tucker (USA), KTM

Standings 450MX Class 2023 after 9 of 11 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 450 points

2. Dylan Ferrandis, 347

3. Aaron Plessinger, 312

OTHER KTM

9. Cooper Webb, 147

30. Max Miller, 22

36. Dante Oliveira, 15

38. Christopher Prebula, 12

39. Tyler Stepek, 11

43. Brandon Scharer, 7

46. Kevin Moranz, 5

49. Trevor Schmidt, 4

64. Jeffrey Walker, 1

Standings 250MX Class 2023 after 9 of 11 rounds

1. Hunter Lawrence, 344 points

2. Justin Cooper, 322

3. Jo Shimoda, 309

OTHER KTM

7. Maximus Vohland, 252

8. Tom Vialle, 237

23. Derek Kelley, 38

25. Slade Smith, 28

28. Josh Varize, 16

34. Jimmy Decotis, 13

36. Brock Bennett, 12

39. Matti Jorgensen, 7

40. Lux Turner, 7

43. Preston Boespflug, 4

45. Marcus Phelps, 2