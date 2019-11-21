Harley-Davidson at Motorcycle Live Show

Visit us at Motorcycle Live

The 2019 Motorcycle Live show is now well underway and until Sunday 24 November, visitors can see two new Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and two prototypes on our stand in Hall 2, 2D15. Here’s what else you can expect to see… A glimpse into the future This year’s Motorcycle Live boasts the first UK public showing of two exciting prototype models featuring the all-new Revolution® Max engine: the Harley-Davidson® Pan America™ and Harley-Davidson® Bronx™ 975. Both received excellent reviews on their reveals at EICMA earlier this month. Try the LiveWire™ The LiveWire™ is fast becoming an icon in its own right as the first ever all-electric production motorcycle from Harley-Davidson and the first electric motorcycle from a major manufacturer. You can experience its instantaneous power delivery for yourself on our Jumpstart™ rolling road at this year’s Motorcycle Live! See the Softail® Low Rider® S Harley-Davidson has reinvented the performance-cruiser with the all-new Softail® Low Rider® S. Its power delivery is matched to a chassis that delivers smooth performance through every corner and along the connecting straights. See it in the flesh at Motorcycle Live. Thinking about Touring?

Harley-Davidson’s key new Touring models are equipped with the latest H-D™ Connect service for remote connection to the motorcycle through a Harley-Davidson™ App for smartphones. It also uses built-in cellular connectivity and GPS to keep you in the know with bike status, notifications and alerts. Grab life by the handlebars There’s nothing quite like a Harley. Whatever kind of ride you want, there’s a bike to suit your budget. Drop by our stand at Motorcycle Live and speak to the Harley-Davidson Finance team, who will be happy to discuss all the options with you.