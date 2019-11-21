Harley-Davidson at Motorcycle Live Show

The 2019 Motorcycle Live show is now well underway and until Sunday 24 November, visitors can see two new Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and two prototypes on our stand in Hall 2, 2D15. Here’s what else you can expect to see…
A glimpse into the future
This year’s Motorcycle Live boasts the first UK public showing of two exciting prototype models featuring the all-new Revolution® Max engine: the Harley-Davidson® Pan America™ and Harley-Davidson® Bronx™ 975. Both received excellent reviews on their reveals at EICMA earlier this month.
Try the LiveWire™
The LiveWire™ is fast becoming an icon in its own right as the first ever all-electric production motorcycle from Harley-Davidson and the first electric motorcycle from a major manufacturer.
You can experience its instantaneous power delivery for yourself on our Jumpstart™ rolling road at this year’s Motorcycle Live!
See the Softail® Low Rider® S
Harley-Davidson has reinvented the performance-cruiser with the all-new Softail® Low Rider® S. Its power delivery is matched to a chassis that delivers smooth performance through every corner and along the connecting straights.
See it in the flesh at Motorcycle Live.
Thinking about Touring?
Harley-Davidson’s key new Touring models are equipped with the latest
H-D™ Connect service for remote connection to the motorcycle through a Harley-Davidson™ App for smartphones.
It also uses built-in cellular connectivity and GPS to keep you in the know with bike status, notifications and alerts.
Grab life by the handlebars
There’s nothing quite like a Harley. Whatever kind of ride you want, there’s a bike to suit your budget. Drop by our stand at Motorcycle Live and speak to the Harley-Davidson Finance team, who will be happy to discuss all the options with you.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 19 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 300 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
https://cdn.yamaha-motor.eu/racing/high/Z35HJZ7RHFCHKYWL3F9C.JPG https://cdn.yamaha-motor.eu/racing/high/Z35HJZ7RHFCHKYWL3F9C.JPG ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING RIDER TAKES AN EARLY LEAD IN THE EVENT’S PROVISIONAL OVERALL STANDINGS Fast and consistent aboard his FR 450 Rally machine, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pablo Quintanilla […]
San Juan. BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team’s hard work went unrewarded in the Sunday race of the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) in San Juan (ARG). Tom Sykes (GBR) finished in ninth place on his BMW […]
Buriram. After the season opener at Australian Phillip Island, the Gulf Althea BMW team was in action at the second round of the 2018 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) at the weekend. This time, […]