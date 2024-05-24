RJ HAMPSHIRE SIDELINED AHEAD OF AMA PRO MOTOCROSS SEASON OPENER

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider RJ Hampshire has unfortunately been sidelined ahead of Round 1 of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship in Pala, California, after injuring his wrist during media day on Thursday afternoon.
The 28-year-old, fresh from capturing the 250SX West Championship in AMA Supercross two weeks ago, underwent immediate surgery yesterday evening, but it remains unclear when he will be fit to return to the 11-round outdoor series.
Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager:“The highs and the lows of this sport are sometimes tough to swallow, but unfortunately with RJ taking a spill on press day here at Pala, he has injured his wrist. It’s a setback, but we can all get through this – I know that RJ and the crew will stay positive. RJ’s tough and he’s mentally strong, so he’ll be back as soon as possible.”
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing looks forward to welcoming RJ back once he is back to 100 percent health. The team will field Malcolm Stewart and Christian Craig in 450MX, as well as rookie Casey Cochran in 250MX, at this Saturday’s season-opening Fox Raceway National.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Jack Miller closed on top the first day of free practices of the Aragon GP, the thirteenth round of the 2021 MotoGP season, held this weekend at the MotorLand Aragon (Alcañiz). The Ducati Lenovo Team […]
Enea Bastianini, third, takes his maiden MotoGP podium in front of his home crowd with the Desmosedici GP of the Esponsorama Racing Team Just seven days after his extraordinary victory at the Aragon GP, Pecco Bagnaia […]
Team Suzuki Press Office – September 5. Weston Peick will remain with the Autotrader/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki Factory Racing Team for the 2019 AMA Supercross and Motocross seasons. The Menifee, California rider – one of the […]