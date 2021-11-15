Ultra-aggressive torque, agility and feel. Introducing the new 2022 Yamaha Sport and Supersport Bikes! 2022 Yamaha MT-10, YZF-R6 GYTR, YZF-R7, YZF-R1, YZF-R1M, even a great supersport starter bike, the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R3. Plus distinctive World GP 60th Anniversary Edition‘s! The brand new YZF-R6 GYTR is a fully kitted out closed-course competition bike designed to continue the Yamaha YZF-R6’s long tradition of dominance on the racetrack. While the wild MT-10 is all about putting the biggest engine in to the smallest frame… R1-derived high-torque CP4 engine is the most remarkable powerplant that Yamaha has ever fitted to a naked bike.

So many great new 2022 Yamaha motorcycles are now at Total Motorcycle in our 2022 Yamaha Motorcycle model guide. It’s chock-full of great bikes with more coming out each week so keep checking back for more models, more information, more photos, more specs, more features and just plain MORE. That’s what TMW gives you all the time, more of what you want at a price that’s what you want (100% free). Thank you for supporting us!

2022 Yamaha MT-10: THE DEFINITIVE MASTER OF TORQUE.

Introducing the new 2022 Yamaha MT-10…

The MT-10 is already the undisputed King of Yamaha’s Hyper Naked range.

Since it arrived on the scene this blockbuster of a motorcycle has gained the utmost respect from everyone who has ridden it – as well as anyone who has seen it in action.

It’s R1-derived high-torque CP4 engine is the most remarkable powerplant that Yamaha has ever fitted to a naked bike. Ultra-aggressive naked styling gives the MT-10 the most distinctive and intimidating looks.

And the lightweight aluminium chassis delivers class-leading levels of agility and stability that make this one of the most exciting and rewarding motorcycles ever built. Now the next evolution of the MT-10 is about to arrive.

With more power, more control and more adrenaline, it’s been built to take the Hyper Naked experience to the next level, and reinforce the MT-10’s reputation as the definitive Master of Torque.

When Yamaha launched the first MT Hyper Naked a decade ago the motorcycle world changed forever. With a clear focus on torque, agility and feel, the MT range has given riders the chance to experience the raw emotion and on-demand excitement that makes every Hyper Naked special.

The MT story

When Yamaha launched the MT-01 in 2007 no one could have predicted how this unique machine was about to change the face of the motorcycle market in Europe. With its naked body, high-torque engine and distinctive look, it stood out from the crowd. It was the beginning of a new era in the motorcycle world that really took off with the launch of the phenomenally successful MT-09 in 2013.

European riders loved what they saw – a naked sport motorcycle with a very special character that gave them the torque, agility and feel that they were looking for.

With the crossplane concept engine technology, an aggressive stance and stripped down bodywork, the MT Hyper Naked range grew to become Yamaha’s most successful range of motorcycles.

With over 290,000 sold in Europe, the MT line up has brought a new excitement to the street, and the smaller capacity models have been successful in attracting a whole new generation of people into the world of two wheels.

From the new MT-10 through to the MT-125, Yamaha’s Hyper Naked range is designed to give every rider the opportunity to be a part of the most exciting and accessible movement in European motorcycling.

2022 Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR: NO-COMPROMISE DOMINATOR.

Introducing the new 2022 Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR…

A fully kitted out closed-course competition bike designed to continue the Yamaha YZF-R6’s long tradition of dominance on the racetrack. As a demonstration of Yamaha’s unmatched commitment to motorsports competition, the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR will be available for a limited time, providing a select group of dedicated racers and track-day enthusiasts the rare opportunity to own the ultimate, no-compromise Yamaha supersport. These race-spec machines will be custom-order, and feature a host of premium, competition-tested GYTR, Genuine Yamaha and aftermarket parts.