PIERER Mobility AG assumes distribution of CFMOTO motorcycles in five European markets

A European dealer network is established for the sporty street motorcycles from PIERER Mobility’s long-standing joint venture partner CFMOTO

New sales organisation with the reliable quality of PIERER Mobility

11 models available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Great Britain

Mattighofen, 14 November 2022 – As of 1 January 2023, PIERER Mobility will take over the distribution of CFMOTO motorbikes in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Great Britain. The group is leveraging its excellent sales organisation in these markets. The newly created dealer network will draw on the strength of the company. Reliability, experience and quality of PIERER Mobility underpin sales, logistics, marketing and customer service as well as the supply of spare parts.

“PIERER Mobility and CFMOTO have been in partnership for almost ten years. CFMOTO is our production and sales partner for KTM motorbikes in China, and in recent years it has expanded its capacities and supply chains to meet this need,” says Hubert Trunkenpolz, Member of the Executive Board of PIERER Mobility. “It’s also a logical development of our cooperation for us to handle and expand the distribution of CFMOTO motorcycles in selected European markets as a first step.”