National Grand Prix Championship Lake Havasu Results

The National Grand Prix Championship culminated its season in Lake Havasu for the tenth round of the year. Dare DeMartile and his technician Jason Soracco got to the track Saturday for practice. They worked on getting the suspension dialed in to match the sand rollers and the specific terrain of the course. On Sunday the race started at 12:45 pm. DeMartile got a bit pinched at the start but was running in 5th place early on. At the beginning of the 2nd lap, while battling another rider, Dare missed the pit entrance which caused him to drop to 12th place. He was able to regain his composure and charge back up to 5th place to end the race. Results: