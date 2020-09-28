Podium Hat-Trick for Yamaha at MotoGP Catalan

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 27.

GRAN PREMI MONSTER ENERGY DE CATALUNYA RACE RESULTS:

Joan Mir: 2nd (+ 0.928)

Alex Rins: 3rd (+ 1.898)

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s riders view their home race as the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalunya, and the pairing put on an amazing performance at the track to bring home Suzuki’s first double podium since Misano 2007 with Vermeulen (2nd) and Hopkins (3rd).

Despite struggling a little in qualifying, both Joan Mir and Alex Rins were confident of their race pace and ability to bring the GSX-RR to the front of the field. Getting strong starts, the pair slotted into fifth and sixth respectively off the line. Both riders played the long game, cleverly settling into formidable race pace and keeping their closest competitors in sight at all times.

Mir replicated the performances he has put in during the previous weeks; gradually putting pressure on his opponents and taking great advantage of his feel on used tyres. He chipped away and put in some great passes to push himself towards the podium. With two laps to go he moved into second place and was closing in on race winner Fabio Quartararo as the chequered flag came out. This third podium in as many races makes history for Mir as he becomes the first Suzuki rider to achieve this feat since 2000.

Rins did well to keep a quick chasing pack behind him in the early laps of the race, controlling the pace and keeping his focus firmly on the front of the field despite starting from 13th place. Rins got into a great rhythm by the mid-point of the race and he was determined to convert his Top 5 race position into a podium. He tenaciously worked to catch Morbidelli ahead of him and take a great third place, close to his team-mate. This marks a welcome return to the podium for Rins and means Suzuki has achieved its first double podium since 2007.

Mir moves into second in the championship standings, eight points from the top and Rins moves up to eighth place.

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“It was an incredible race today. Joan has been working very well in these last weeks and I’m very impressed and pleased with his performances. Alex did an unbelievable job from 13th on the grid, and this podium is very important for him. I’m so happy to have both our riders riding so well and bringing us these great results. Thank you to everyone for their work and support.”

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“We’re very happy, it’s been a super day with both our riders on the podium! This is something that hasn’t happened for a long time and it’s a great feeling to achieve it. Joan is keeping a very positive trend going and I’m really pleased for him. I’m also very happy for Alex who did a great performance in the race, especially from 13th on the grid and a difficult couple of weeks. We will celebrate inside the team, and I want to say thank you to everyone who has been working so hard, the personnel here, at home, and in Japan. This is possible because of them.”

Joan Mir:

“It was quite a tough race, especially starting from the third row. It means you have to push in the early laps and it can be a bit risky. I tried to avoid any trouble and keep my head down whilst also over-taking some riders. When I was behind Miller I knew I needed to stick with him and be ready to take advantage. I got close to the victory today, maybe with a couple more laps it could have been possible, but Fabio was managing everything really well and he did a great race. It’s so nice for Suzuki to have two riders on the podium after a long time and I’m really pleased with today’s work!”

Alex Rins:

“I’ve been struggling a lot in the last weeks, and to take a podium here today at my home race feels fantastic. Since my shoulder injury in Jerez things haven’t been easy, and I have found it hard to be physically strong enough to compete at the very front. But I’ve worked hard off the bike and the team have worked super hard and have supported me a lot, so I want to thank them. I also want to thank the fans for their support and for standing by me in this tricky season. I’m so happy.”

GRAN PREMI MONSTER ENERGY DE CATALUNYA – Race Classification:

1. F. QUARTARARO – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 40:33.176

2. J. MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – +00.928

3. A. RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – +01.898

4. F. MORBIDELLI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – +02.846

5. J. MILLER – Pramac Racing – +03.391

6. F. BAGNAIA – Pramac Racing – +03.518

7. T. NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – +03.671

8. D. PETRUCCI – Ducati Team – +06.117

9. M. VIÑALES – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – +13.607

10. C. CRUTCHLOW – LCR Honda CASTROL – +14.483

11. B. BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – +14.927

12. A. ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – +15.647

13. A. MARQUEZ – Repsol Honda Team – +17.327

14. I. LECUONA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – +27.066

15. T. RABAT – Esponsorama Racing – +27.282

16. B. SMITH – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – +28.736

17. S. BRADL – Repsol Honda Team – +32.643

Not Classified

M. OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – 30:28.704 – 18 laps

V. ROSSI – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 25:13.688 – 15 laps

P. ESPARGARO – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 20:17.741 – 12 laps

MotoGP World Standing 2020 after the Catalan GP:

1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha FRA 108

2 Joan MIR Suzuki SPA 100

3 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha SPA 90

4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati ITA 84

5 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha ITA 77

6 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 75

7 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 72

8 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 60

9 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 59

10 Brad BINDER KTM RSA 58

11 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 58

12 Pol ESPARGARO KTM SPA 57

13 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati ITA 39

14 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati ITA 39

15 Johann ZARCO Ducati FRA 36

16 Alex MARQUEZ Honda SPA 27

17 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 22

18 Iker LECUONA KTM SPA 17

19 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda GBR 13

20 Bradley SMITH Aprilia GBR 11

21 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 8

22 Michele PIRRO Ducati ITA 4