ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING TEAM’S CRAIG DELONG WINS RATTLESNAKE NATIONAL ENDURO

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Craig DeLong raced his way to the center of the NE Pro2 podium on Sunday with a dominant performance at Round 3 of the AMA National Enduro Series in Cross Fork, Pennsylvania.

DeLong came out swinging as he captured the first two test-wins of the day, establishing a clear lead early on. He maintained consistency and poise throughout the six tests as he remained inside the top-two all afternoon with a total of four wins and two runner-up scores. DeLong missed the opening round of the series but he remains in title contention early on as he sits second overall after three rounds of racing.

Craig DeLong: “It was a good day, I had no crashes and rode pretty solid all day long. The tests were good all day – I would say test four was the most challenging because it was really rocky so you had to really read the trail and know where you were going. All-in-all, I had a fun day and I’m happy to get the win.”

Next Race: Round 4 – Little Racoon National – August 2, 2020

Rattlesnake National Enduro Results

NE Pro2 Results

1. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team

2. Cody Barnes (BET)

3. Benjamin Nelko (HON)

NE Pro2 Championship Standings

1. Cody Barnes – 80 points

2. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team – 55 points

3. Jonathan Johnson – 51 points