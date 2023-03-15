Round 3 The General Washington & WORCS Lake Havasu City Results

The General GNCC was a battle of survival as the Georgia red clay and rain turned into to an extremely muddy track that tested the riders’ grit and determination. In the XC2 class, both Beta Factory riders Evan Smith and Jon Johnson jumped out to an early lead, with Smith grabbing the Holeshot. Both would ride up at the front until later in the race when Johnson’s bike got swallowed up in a muddy ditch. Smith would continue to ride into a 2nd place finish. Johnson ended up with an 11th place finish after his setback, which doesn’t translate to how well he rode on the day. In the XC3 class, Jay Lipscomb was on another level. Lipscomb fired off the start earning the Holeshot. From there he didn’t look back. He finished a full 16 minutes clear of the field en route to his first GNCC victory!
Event Results
Jay Lipscomb
1st Place
Class: XC3
Evan Smith
2nd Place
Class: XC2
Jon Johnson
11th Place
Class: XC2
Jay Lipscomb
Factory 125 RR
“The General GNCC went good start to finish on Sunday. Started off the day with the holeshot and maintained the lead the entire race. Just tried to stay out front and make good decisions with line choice all day and ended up pulling a good lead and was able to ride it in for my 1st XC3 win and an 18th overall!”
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“I had a great day in Georgia. I got the holeshot then Jon and I went straight to the XC1 pack where we settled in and rode with them most of the day. I had my share of issues as everyone is bound to have in a mudder, but I was super happy to make it out with a 2nd place!”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“The results do not reflect how my day went. I was able to run up front and even get to the overall lead on lap 2. Everything was going great and even took the white flag in P2 but on the last lap, an on-course issue took me out of the race. Thanks to everyone supporting me I’ll keep
my head down and be better at the next round.”
Round 1
Doyle, CA
March 11th, 2023
Roberts Rallies from Crash to Finish 3rd
The first round of the West Hare Scrambles kicked off in Doyle, CA this weekend. The course was a bit sloppy from rain and snow and the temperature was near freezing. The defending winner of this race is Beta Factory rider, Zane Roberts. This year he had to recover from a crash in the first corner that left his bike in a bush and him in last place. But the familiar terrain and course experience helped him reign in the field and finish on the podium in 3rd place. His teammate, Joe Wasson is a first-timer to the West Hare Scrambles and is still learning the ropes of this series. Wasson ran a decent race but finished behind Roberts in 4th Place.
Event Results
Zane Roberts
3rd Place
Class: Pro/AA
Joe Wasson
4th Place
Class: Pro/AA
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“I had a solid opening round of the West Hare Scrambles! After getting taken into the bushes in the first corner and having to work from the back of the pack, I was able to catch the lead riders fairly quickly. About an hour into the race I managed to briefly pass into the lead before having to ditch my goggles and pit. Unfortunately, I had a few crashes on the next lap which led to me having to pit a second time. All in all a solid weekend bringing home a 3rd place to start the season! “
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“The first round of the West Hare Scramble went pretty poor. I got off to a decent start but I didn’t pre-ride the course on e-bikes so I wasn’t racing the same course as the rest of the top guys who had some really creative line choices. Overall the team performed well I just need to figure out how to race this series. The bike was awesome!”
Round 3
Lake Havasu City, CA
March 10th, 2023
DeMartile 4th Place at Lake Havasu
The shores of Lake Havasu were the backdrop for the third round of the WORCS. A shorter course than the typical WORCS event resulted in a high-tempo race. Dare DeMartile, Liqui Moly Beta Racing, got off to a strong start and was able to surge up to the front to lead the race. However, in the middle of the race he had a lap where he made a few costly mistakes where he lost some time. DeMartile finished just off the podium in 4th place for the round.
Event Results
Dare DeMartile
4th Place
Class: Pro 450
Dare DeMartile
Factory 480 RR
“I started top five. It was a long two hour race with 5 min lap times for a total of 22 laps. I ended up getting into the lead on lap five but then on lap six I made some little mistakes which put me back to 4th. I stayed consistent and put in my laps after that.”
Round 2 – EnduroFest
Haleiwa, HI
March 12th, 2023
US Hard Enduro – EnduroFest Hawaii
The US Hard Enduro Series picked up and flew across the Pacific for the Hawaiian-hosted EnduroFest. The track took riders through a rain forest, click creek beds, and elevation changes, with plenty of off-camber rocks, and tree roots. This turned out to be the toughest race on the calendar with only three riders clearing all six checkpoints. Factory rider, Danny Lewis, wasn’t able to find a good rhythm until halfway through the race but by that time he was in the bottom half of the top ten, where he would go on to finish ninth place.
Event Results
Danny Lewis
9th Place
Class: Pro
Danny Lewis
Factory 300 RR
“So glad I had this experience. Thanks to everyone that made this happen! Had lots of highs and lows but a step in the right direction. I found a good flow in the second half of the main and came out unharmed. Again thanks to everyone that is helping me this year!”
