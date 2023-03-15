Round 3 The General Washington & WORCS Lake Havasu City Results

Lipscomb on Top, Smith places 2nd The General GNCC was a battle of survival as the Georgia red clay and rain turned into to an extremely muddy track that tested the riders’ grit and determination. In the XC2 class, both Beta Factory riders Evan Smith and Jon Johnson jumped out to an early lead, with Smith grabbing the Holeshot. Both would ride up at the front until later in the race when Johnson’s bike got swallowed up in a muddy ditch. Smith would continue to ride into a 2nd place finish. Johnson ended up with an 11th place finish after his setback, which doesn’t translate to how well he rode on the day. In the XC3 class, Jay Lipscomb was on another level. Lipscomb fired off the start earning the Holeshot. From there he didn’t look back. He finished a full 16 minutes clear of the field en route to his first GNCC victory!