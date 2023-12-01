The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, may not be my President, but he his definitely my type of guy! A true motorcycle enthusiast he appreciates riders and loves motorcycle riding. Welcome to Inspiration Friday: President Visits Moto Guzzi where we get a glimpse into the personal life of Petr Pavel and his love of motorcycles, especially for the Guzzi. My Pavel also has been seen on Harley-Davidson and BMW motorcycles, shopping for motorcycle gear and attending bike shows too. What a guy and I’ll leave it with what he said “If foreign trips could be made this way.” Yup, sounds like pretty amazing Presidential privilege’s to me and a long shot better than visiting South Carolina’s Kiawah Island (ala President Joe Biden)…

“Today I visited (the) Moto Guzzi headquarters. From a small family motorcycle business to become a motorcycle icon with worldwide influence over 100 years. This is an inspiring story. I tried one of their motorcycles in the town of Varenna in the foothills of the Italian Alps. It has been a pleasure!” – President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel

Darn, that’s just inspiring and that’s how Total Motorcycle’s Presidential Inspiration Friday motorcade rolls…

Don’t forget to support us to support riders worldwide. We could always use more gas in the tank! Total Motorcycle would like to thank Motorcycle Live and our over 400 million of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who visit and support TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: President Visits Moto Guzzi! Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride. Please help us by joining Total Motorcycle’s new YouTube Membership and $2/mo Patreon channels or by donation. This may be the last Inspiration Friday without your support. Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today. Thank you.

Piaggio Group: official visit of the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, to Moto Guzzi

Mandello del Lario, 29 November 2023 – During his official visit to Italy, this afternoon the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, met the Executive Chair of the Piaggio Group, Matteo Colaninno, and the CEO of the Piaggio Group, Michele Colaninno, at the Moto Guzzi manufacturing site in Mandello del Lario (Lecco).

During his visit, President Pavel wanted to try out the new Moto Guzzi Stelvio bike and said: “The impression is great because this bike resembles so much what we now expect from these categories of bikes. It is easy to ride, its powerful engine is very smooth, so I think it will be an excellent bike for riding long distances, especially in these mountains.”

“We are honoured that the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, has visited the Moto Guzzi production plant and museum,” said Piaggio Group Chair Matteo Colaninno. “For more than 100 years, Moto Guzzi has interpreted the style of Made in Italy through innovation and a strong technological focus; this is reflected not only in our motorcycles, but also at the manufacturing facility, which is at the centre of a futuristic redevelopment project.”

The Moto Guzzi production plant and museum are the subject of an important restoration and redevelopment project designed by international archistar Greg Lynn, to transform the entire industrial site into a centre for the community, founded on culture, design and mechanics, with a clear green orientation and efficient use of resources.

The production area, which has always remained the same since its foundation in 1921 in the factory with the legendary red gate, and the Moto Guzzi museum complex are at the center of an important conservative redevelopment project signed by the international star architect Greg Lynn . The industrial site will completely change shape: it will become a real aggregation center for people from Mandello and Guzzi fans, united by culture, design and mechanics, with particular attention to greenery and the efficient use of resources.

Other dignitaries on the visit included the First Lady, Eva Pavlová, the Secretary of State of the Czech Republic, Radek Rubeš, the Czech Republic’s Ambassador in Rome, Jan Kohout, the Prefect of Lecco, Sergio Pomponio, the Mayor of Mandello del Lario, Riccardo Fasoli, the Chief of the Lecco Police, Anna Leuci, and the President of the Province of Lecco, Alessandra Hofmann.