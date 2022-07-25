WorldSBK Soft tires but not so soft for a hard circuit

TYRE OPTIONS FOR THIS CIRCUIT Pirelli continues the development programme planned for this year in Most (Czech Republic), a circuit that is preparing to host, for the second time in its history, the FIM Superbike World Championship . Despite the few modernisation works over the off-season , the track remains among the most demanding for tyres due to its layout, and the partial resurfacing represents a further unknown factor. For this reason, and based on the data collected last year, Pirelli has decided to opt for a somewhat different tyre allocation.

continues the development programme planned for this year in Most (Czech Republic), a circuit that is preparing to host, for the second time in its history, the . Despite the few modernisation works over the off-season , the track remains among the most demanding for tyres due to its layout, and the partial resurfacing represents a further unknown factor. For this reason, and based on the data collected last year, Pirelli has decided to opt for a somewhat different tyre allocation. For the front , three solutions are available to WorldSBK riders, all in soft compounds: in addition to the standard SC1 and the already well-known development SC1 A0674 , the development SC1 A0843 , previously used only in Assen, is also back on the scene and in Most could prove to be particularly effective. For the rear there are two solutions in SC0 compound, one standard and the other, the B0624, a development one . The latter differs from the range option because it uses different compound and structure. Precisely due to the specific characteristics of the track, the SCQ is not present in Most : in its place, for Superpole and Superpole Race, the riders will be able to use the SCX compound.

allocation also tends towards more prudent choices: . During the winter, the Most Autodrome, which was inaugurated in 1983, was subject to several works, including new asphalt in some sections, including the finish straight and the first chicane. Many improvements have been made to make the circuit safer in case of rain, first of all a new drainage system linked to resurfacing. The escape routes and parts of gravel present in some corners have also been modified with their extension, through the use of 5500 tons of gravel and thousands of tons of soil. New timing stations and 27 cameras with 4K resolution to monitor the track equipped with wipers and rotation capability have also been installed. Finally, the control tower of the circuit was rebuilt and enlarged. GIORGIO BARBIER, MOTORCYCLE RACING DIRECTOR “Following the development activity carried out at Misano on the rear SCX, in Most our efforts will focus on the SC0 which will be present in a new specification alongside the one in the range. This is the second year we are racing here, therefore, compared to last season, we have a series of recent data on which to base our choice of compounds. Of course, following the work carried out over the winter, some features of the circuit may have undergone some changes but this is still a particularly demanding track for tyres due to its layout, and the new asphalt will likely be more aggressive. For all these reasons, we have decided to rely on solutions that are still soft but sufficiently robust to face the pitfalls. For the same reason, we decided not to bring the extrasoft SCQ but to let the SCX play the role of qualifying tyre and, possibly, for the Superpole Race”.