Summer MV Agusta financing offers and promotional initiatives

MV AGUSTA EUROPEAN SUMMER OFFERS

With the Summer season approaching, MV Agusta sales organisations across Europe are making it easier for the brand’s enthusiasts to get on their next MV Agusta motorcycle

Varese, May 25th, 2022 – MV Agusta national sales organisations in different European markets are announcing a series of financing offers and promotional initiatives as part of the Company’s growth plan aiming at expanding its customer base and consolidating its loyal core. Thanks to these incentives, many MV Agusta fans will have their new ride in time to enjoy the summer season to its fullest.

In Spain and Portugal, on top of a solid guaranteed-price buy-back option and financing opportunities, discounts are being offered to special customer categories such as race-teams and riding schools (only for the Spanish market). Moreover, the special promotion on Brutale 1000 RR and RS (excluding the limited editions) at participating dealers, consists of up to €2.000 worth of free accessories and apparel from the official MV Agusta catalog.

Launched under different names in the various markets, for instance Moto Novo Retail Finance in the UK, these initiatives offer a mix of advantageous financing plans, trade-in allowances, deposit contribution allowances and free vouchers for accessories, special parts and merchandising of up to £1.400, on specific models.

Dealers in France, Germany, Switzerland and Benelux offer an extra incentive on the Brutale 1000 RR and RS models, with a free slip-on silencer for every new bike. In France, some dealers take it even further and offer up to €1.000 worth of free special parts on these models, with MV Agusta automatically matching the offer and doubling the value of the gift with an additional €1.000.

For full details about MV Agusta incentives in your market, contact your local MV Agusta dealer. To find an MV Agusta dealer near you, visit www.mvagusta.com/dealers