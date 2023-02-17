$2000 off Countdown to Spring Kawasaki Event

SAVE UP TO $2,000

SAVE UP TO $2,000* ON KX™ MOTORCYCLES

SAVE $1,500* ON TERYX KRX® 1000 SIDE X SIDES

SAVE UP TO $1,000* ON Z NAKED / Z RETRO SPORT MOTORCYCLES

SAVE $1,000* ON W800 MOTORCYCLES

SAVE UP TO $1,000* ON VERSYS® MOTORCYCLES

SAVE $1,000* ON VULCAN® MOTORCYCLES

SAVE $1,000* ON BRUTE FORCE® 750 4x4i ATVs

SAVE $1,000* ON KLR®650 MOTORCYCLES

SAVE $500* ON NINJA® 650 MOTORCYCLES

SAVE $500* ON KFX®90 / KFX®50 YOUTH ATVS

SAVE $400* ON KLX® MOTORCYCLES

*Model & year exclusions apply. Incentives are available at participating Kawasaki dealerships. Offer valid through 3/31/23. Subject to change without notice. Offer available on approved purchases of select new, unregistered Kawasaki vehicles.

Valid through Mar 31, 2023

LOW FINANCING

Promotional finance offers are available through Synchrony Bank, and Sheffield Financial. Offers valid through 3/31/23. Programs and valid through dates may vary. Please visit your local dealer for more details.

Annual Percentage Rates as low as:

Kawasaki Motorcycles

**0% APR for 12 months for qualified cardholders After that the variable APR will be 9.99%-14.99% based on your credit worthiness.

**1.95% APR for 36 months or until paid in full

**3.95% APR for 60 months or until paid in full

**5.95% APR for 72 months or until paid in full

Kawasaki ATVs, Jet Ski® watercraft, MULE™ utility vehicles or TERYX® recreation utility vehicles

**0% APR for 12 months for qualified cardholders After that the variable APR will be 9.99%-14.99% based on your credit worthiness.

**5.95% APR for 36 months or until paid in full

**7.95% APR for 60 months or until paid in full

**8.95% APR for 72 months or until paid in full

**Subject to credit approval and creditworthiness, some options may not be available and other terms may apply.

Valid through Mar 31, 2023

RETAIL FINANCE