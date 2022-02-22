27th Yamaha Supercross and Freestyle Show biggest supercross event

Scandinavian YZ65 bLU cRU Cup Riders Entertain at the Yamaha Supercross & Freestyle Show in Denmark

On the 4-5th of February, 14 young Scandinavian Yamaha YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup riders got the exciting opportunity to race in front of over 11,500 fans at the 27th Yamaha Supercross and Freestyle Show in Herning, Denmark, Northern Europe’s biggest supercross event.

Yamaha’s Supercross and Freestyle Show returned to the BOXEN Arena in Denmark for the 27th time, after a year’s enforced absence due to the Covid pandemic. Over the two days, 11,500 fans attended the event to see some of Europe’s biggest off-road and freestyle riders showcase their skills.

One of the highlights of the event involved potential stars of tomorrow as the 14 Scandinavian YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup riders got the chance to hit the track and take part in a series of races to highlight their ability. Under the watchful eye of Wozniak Yamaha MX Racing Team’s Anthony Bourdon and Thomas Ramette, the young riders grabbed the opportunity to compete in front of such a large crowd with both hands, producing some excellent racing to keep everyone entertained.

Joining them at the show were the winner of the 2021 bLU cRU YZ65 Cup, Bertram Thorius, and Frederick Stampe who qualified for the bLU cRU YZ65 Masterclass in 2019 and 2021, with both riders flying in from Spain especially for the event. The two not only took part in the track presentation to the crowd on both nights but also joined the team in the commentary box for the YZ65 races. This gave them a chance to extoll the virtues of their experience in the Yamaha YZ bLU cRU Cup and explain how the next generation of young riders can get involved. After the races, they even got to meet the fans and sign autographs alongside some of the biggest stars from the world of motocross.

Performing on such a stage is just one of the advantages for riders in the Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup program, which is open to anyone that rides either a Yamaha YZ125, YZ85, or YZ65 in one of the approved national championships.

Throughout the season, riders accumulate bLU cRU points while racing in their respective national championships that count towards the overall Cup classification. The top 40 riders from each class win a place at the 2021 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, which will take place at a round of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

For young MX riders looking for the best chance to take the next step in their racing careers, now is the time to enter. To register, simply click here and follow the instructions to sign up for the 2022 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup, but hurry as time is running out, with entries closing on the 28th of February.