Technical issue early for Yamaha but fought back at MotoAmerica Barber

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing’s Cameron Beaubier went unchallenged in Sunday’s MotoAmerica Superbike race two to complete a perfect weekend at Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds, Alabama. Teammate Jake Gagne had a technical issue early but fought back to finish fifth and hold on to his runner-up position in the championship.

Beaubier rode a flawless race. He grabbed the holeshot and then laid down some fast times to ride his Yamaha R1 off into the distance and cross the finish line with a comfortable five-second gap. The four-time Superbike Champion’s 13th win of the season capped off another stellar weekend as he continued to break more track records, topped Superpole, and took two commanding victories. Beaubier heads into The Brickyard tripleheader in Indianapolis with a 103 point advantage over his teammate with 150 points available, moving him closer to clinching his fifth premier class title.

Gagne got off to a good start from the front row and quickly moved into third. He moved his way to second in the right-hander before the final corner and set after his teammate. Unfortunately, a technical issue on the second lap had him dropping back to fourth. He tried to maintain the position but found himself back in eighth a lap later. Not willing to throw in the towel, Gagne was able to fight his way back to fifth. Although not what he was hoping for, his efforts maintained his second-place position in the standings by a point over fellow Yamaha rider, Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz.

The Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing team gets a break before heading to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the penultimate round of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship on October 9-11.

Richard Stanboli

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager

“Today was a mix of results. Cameron rode a flawless race and secured yet another victory. His R1 was the best as it has been all weekend. Jake also showed very good pace but unfortunately, a technical issue caused him to slow and he had to make some rider adjustments to regain his momentum. We were very happy to see our fans at Barber and are looking forward to seeing them again at Indy.”

Cameron Beaubier

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“I can’t even believe it. We’ve been on such a roll this season. It’s been so fun. I’m so grateful for the team that I have. My bike has been working awesome all year. It’s been on rails around this place. I’ve been having so much fun this weekend riding this thing around here in front of all of the fans. It’s been great weather all weekend. Normally when we come here it’s not like that, it’s 100 degrees and 100% humidity. So it’s been such an amazing weekend. Hats off to all my Monster Attack Yamaha guys. They’ve been working so hard and I’m having a lot of fun with those guys this year. I’m ready to move onto Indianapolis. It’s definitely time to start thinking about the championship.”

Jake Gagne

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“We made some great improvements to the bike in morning warm-up so I was really excited for race two today. Unfortunately, I messed up my start and it caused us to fall back, but I kept at it to make sure I brought it home. I’m bummed for the whole crew because they’ve really worked hard to get a great bike underneath me and today would have been a killer race for us. On to Indy!”