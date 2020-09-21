Muddobbers National dominant performance for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Craig DeLong earned his second-straight NE Pro2 victory on Sunday with a convincing performance at Round 6 of the AMA National Enduro Series in Park Hills, Missouri.

With extremely dry and dusty conditions, DeLong struggled to get into his groove on the opening test, where he finished 13 seconds back in second. After feeling out the conditions, DeLong and the team made the decision to change tire selection and from there he made it a clean sweep with five-straight test-wins. With a dominant performance, DeLong rounded out the day with nearly a two-minute victory as he continues to vie for the 2020 NE Pro2 Championship title.

Craig DeLong: “I struggled earlier in the morning and ended up changing tires after the first test and that made a big difference. I only crashed one time and other than that, I just fought the dust all day like everybody else. I tried to stay on two wheels as best as I could. I’m happy to take another win and improve my points lead, so all-in-all it was a good day.”

In the NE Pro1 division, Husqvarna-Motorcycles supported Ryder Lafferty earned his first-career overall win with a consistent and fast performance at the Lead Belt National. Lafferty maintained a top-three position all day with an exceptional test-win in the third section.

Next Race: Round 7 – Muddobbers National – October 4, 2020

Leadbelt National Enduro Results

NE Pro2 Results

1. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team

2. Cody Barnes (BET)

3. Vincent Smith (KTM)

NE Pro2 Championship Standings

1. Cody Barnes – 155 points

2. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team – 136 points

3. Vincent Smith – 102 points