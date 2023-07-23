Title fight with dominant double race win at MXGP Lommel

Geerts Boosts MX2 Title Charge with Thrilling Home Grand Prix Victory

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts closed the gap in the MX2 title fight with a dominant double race win at the 13th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Lommel, Belgium. The emotionally charged home soil win was made even sweeter with the Belgium-based Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team running the iconic white and pink livery from 1993, kicking off Yamaha’s 50th anniversary celebrations for its championship-winning YZ.

An emotionally charged Grand Prix of Flanders saw Geerts use the full strength of his YZ250FM, paired with his exceptional sand-riding ability, to dominate the Qualifying Race and both championship races in Lommel.

Feeding off the energy of the loud and supportive home crowd, Geerts nailed three incredible starts and led every single lap of every race to celebrate his sixth Grand Prix win of the season. Thanks to his emphatic performance, the Yamaha ace has climbed to second in the MX2 Championship Standings and has narrowed the gap in the MX2 title fight to 13-points.

At the same time, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s rookie, Rick Elzinga, spent the weekend sharpening his mental game as he continues to find his footing in the highly competitive MX2 class. After making vital adjustments to his suspension on Sunday morning, the talented Dutchman powered his YZ250FM to two strong starts and put in an amazing performance around the rough and gnarly sand circuit to finish ninth in Race One, and a sensational fifth in Race Two.

After an incredible home Grand Prix, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team heads straight to Vantaa, Finland, for the third of three back-to-back Grands Prix, which will take place next weekend, July 29th and 30th.

Click here to view the results from the MX2 Grand Prix of Flanders.

Jago Geerts

MX2 Grand Prix of Flanders Winner, 50-points

2nd MX2 World Championship, 551-points

“60-points this weekend, and in front of my home crowd, to win three races, it’s an amazing feeling. I felt good on the track all weekend, and actually, as the weekend went on, I kept feeling better and better. The second race in particular, I felt so good out there and didn’t make any mistakes, so hopefully, I can continue like this for the rest of the season and be in the fight for the title.”

Rick Elzinga

6th MX2 Grand Prix of Flanders, 28-points

11th MX2 World Championship Standings, 228-points

“This weekend started tough, but it ended really well. I came in a little bit tired after a tough week physically and then struggled with bike set-up all day on Saturday. In the first race, I was already feeling a lot better, and as the weekend went on, it just got better and better for me. Fifth in the last race is my second-best result of the season, so I am really happy with that and shout out to Ludo for helping me get my suspension right for the races.