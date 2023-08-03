Total Motorcycle’s legendary 2023 Strugis Motorcycle Rally Guide is back again! Did you think our 2022 Sturgis Rally Guide was big last year? For 2023 we have went bigger, badder, louder and more extreme! Share our 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Event Guide, LIVE and UPDATED DAILY from Sturgis, spread the word! With Opening Ceremonies Award-Winning Performer: Loop Rawlins, amazing Opening Parade, awe-inspiring flag procession and hundreds of thousands of motorcycles, what is there not to love?

Full schedules, all events, concert listings, rides and rocking venues, even more live webcams plus when and where EVERYTHING Strugis will be happening! With everything on one page it’s easy to reference and share with others…

The Ride. The Roar. The Rally. It is The BIGGEST, CRAZYIST AND BADDEST Motorcycle event of the year is here and Total Motorcycle has the ULTIMATE Legendary 83nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Guide for you!

Welcome to Sturgis 83!

Looking for an awesome ride for Strugis? Check out our latest 2023 and 2024 motorcycle models from 40 manufacturers right here on Total Motorcycle! More vintage? We also have you covered from 1934 to 2023 as well… that’s 90 YEARS of Motorcycles! We have more motorcycles than on the streets of Sturgis.

See past years of coverage of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Total Motorcycle right here.

Ultimate 2023 Sturgis Rally Guide – Schedules – Events – Concerts – Live Webcams

CITY OF STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY 2023

August 4th-13th 2023 – A 10 Day/Night Rider Celebration

Sturgis Rally 2023 Opening Ceremonies schedule The Opening Ceremony parade will start at 3pm on Friday, August 4, 2023. To join everyone watching the parade which will include Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen, Grand Marshall Laura Klock and other sponsors and dignitaries as well as an awe-inspiring flag procession, please be on Main Street from 4th Street to Middle Street. The festivities will begin at Harley-Davidson Rally Point immediately after the parade down Main Street which begins at 3pm. Local cowgirl and rodeo winner Taya Ward will sing the National Anthem. Mayor Mark Carstensen and Grand Marshall Laura Klock, as well as several City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sponsors, will welcome rally attendees. Come meet 2020-2021 Miss Rodeo SD Martina Loobey, a local young lady who will be here to sign autographs and visit with everyone about rodeo. A Blessing of the Bikes will take place before our performer Loop Rawlins. Loop will perform feats of trick roping, whip cracking and fancy gun spinning. He has won five International Wild West Arts Awards (all by the age of 16) and has continued to grow in his craft. He has been featured in Cirque Du Soleil’s show in Las Vegas for three years and appeared on the television show ‘America’s Got Talent”. Loop keeps the spirit of the West alive performing across the world. Schedule:

2:30 Parade line-up across from 1901 Ball Park Rd

3:00 Parade starts

3:30 (approximately) Opening speeches at Harley-Davidson Rally Point followed by Loop Rawlins

***** Live bands will be playing all day at Harley-Davidson Rally Point 2023 Opening Ceremonies Performer: Loop Rawlins

CLOSING CEREMONY

Let’s honor our First Responders!!

All First Responders, please join us for Closing Ceremonies on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 11:00am at Harley-Davidson Rally Point. We will be honoring all first responders, anyone who puts their life on the line for the sake of others (nurses, paramedics/EMT’s, police officers, firefighters, etc). Please join us as we honor all first responders who dedicate their lives and time to keep us safe.

We will be honoring two lifetime first responders, Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin and Sturgis Fire Chief Tom Trigg. Please join us in honoring their dedication as well as all first responders.

84th Logo Reveal

We will be revealing the 84th logo and showcasing the winner of the logo contest. Join us to find out who won the contest and the prize. Be part of the crowd to score some City of Sturgis swag!

2023 Closing Ceremonies Schedule

11:00AM

Welcome Mayor Mark Carstensen

Mayor presents Honorees:

Ron Merwin, retired Meade County Sheriff

Tom Trigg, retired Sturgis Fire Chief

Mayor intro speaker Mark Schmidt, President of the Sturgis & Lead/Deadwood Mounment Hospitals

Chief draw for Police Athletic League Mayor’s Bike Raffle

Presentation of 84th logo contest winner Morgan Bauer

Reveal of 84th logo

Sturgis to Host Passport to Sturgis Program

STURGIS – The city of Sturgis is urging Rallygoers to visit local businesses during their time in the community through a new Passport to Sturgis program.

Sturgis Rally & Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell said the city’s Passport to Sturgis program encourages Rally participants to venture around Sturgis and experience what local businesses have to offer.

Those who fill out their passport will be entered into a drawing for a chance at a prize package valued at more than $400. The package is for the 2024 City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and includes:

· 2 passes for a Ride with a Local MC ride

· 4 days of VIP meals for 2 (breakfast & lunch) at the VIP Hospitality Village

· 2 Official City of Sturgis Rally T-shirts

· 2 passes to the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum

· 2 passes for the Mayor’s Pub Crawl

· 2 passes for the Photo Tower

The program runs from Friday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 12. Participants pick up their passports at Rally Headquarters, 1019 Main St. They must get their passport stamped at 8 locations to be entered into the drawing for the prize package. Those who turn in their completed passport will get a collector challenge coin. Completed passports must be returned to Rally Headquarters by noon on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Following is a list of participating Sturgis businesses: Knuckle Brewing Company, Prairie Emporium, Richter’s Tire & Exhaust, Dick & Jane’s, Sturgis Motorsports, Baymont Inn & Suites, Hot Leathers, Emma’s Ice Cream Emporium, Loud American, Twisted Canyon, The Hotel Sturgis, KickStart Travel Center, Maverick’s Trading Post, Xtreme Dakota Bicycles, Meade County Senior Citizens Center, Rev It Up, LaRisa Mexican, CBH-Cenex, Dairy Queen, Sturgis Responder Supply, Indian Motorcycle Sturgis, Oasis Bar/Fireside Lounge, Sturgis Photo & Gifts, Belle Joli Sparkling House, Knuckle Saloon, Senior Center Thrift Store, Sturgis Brewing Company, Heartland Homestore, Common Cents, Sasha’s Cycles, Owens Interstate, Pizza Ranch, Pops Cookie Jar, Black Hills Rally & Gold, Speedy Lube, and Pain & Movement Solutions.

Live South Dakota Road Conditions

Avoid the rain, snow and Tsunami’s on your ride! The South Dakota DOT showing road conditions throughout the state so your ride can be the best possible.

Live Sturgis Rally Webcams

Can’t make it to Strugis this year or want to see the hottest rally spots around the area if are you there? Total Motorcycle has the LARGEST collection of Sturgis Rally webcams out there every year and 2023 is no different for our reader riders.

Main Street – watching Main Street and Junction Ave intersection from the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum at 999 Main Street.

Sturgis Liquor Cam – watching Lazelle Street from 1075 Lazelle.

Live View from The Hotel Sturgis on Main St. and Harley-Davidson Way in Sturgis SD

Live View of Lazelle from Sturgis Motorsports

Live View of Indian Motorcycle Sturgis @ Lazelle Street

Live Sturge Rally Camera @ Main Street

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sturgis Rally Event Listings

Sturgis Rides You Can Participate in:

Jack Daniel’s Presents the 21st Anniversary Mayor’s Ride The City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is excited to be hosting the 21st annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride during the 83nd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally! This ride has been a special part of the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for 21 years; not only for the amazing beauty of the Black Hills but that it brings people together from all over the word….and brings them back year after year! Proceeds from the ride will go to our emergency services, supporting the men & woman who dedicate so much and keep us safe. Enjoy a beautiful ride through the Black Hills led by Sturgis Mayor Carstensen along with the Rally’s Grand Marshal, Laura Klock. We will stop at Mount Rushmore Monument for a break and photo with the memorial in the background and conclude our ride at the State Game Lodge in Custer State Park with lunch and a presentation with Mayor Carstensen. Participants will receive a souvenir pack including commemorative Jack Daniel’s Single-Barrel signed by the mayor, a 2023 Challenge Coin, 21st Annual Mayor’s ride shirt, a Custer State Park pass and other collectibles provided by our sponsors. (Shirt size not guaranteed after June 6). Please register today to guarantee your spot; only 150 spaces available. Must be 21 or older to participate. Check-in starts at 7:00 am with a breakfast and then kickstands up at 9:00 am at the back parking lot of the Community Center located at 1401 Lazelle St. Mayor’s Ride Saturday, August 5, 2023 Cost: $150.00 for rider & $150.00 for passenger Register Here

2nd Annual Police Chief’s Ride

Kick off the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally week with Chief VanDewater on the 2nd annual Chief’s Ride. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Chief’s choice of local Sturgis charities. The Chief will lead riders on a breathtaking ride through some of his favorite places in the Black Hills. The ride will be 3-4 hours ending with a luncheon.

The Ride will be Wednesday, August 2 with the ride leaving at 9am, check-in at 8am.

Register Here

Pearl’s Girls Ride

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2023

Join us for the inaugural Pearl’s Girls Ride, an All Women’s Ride that honors the legacy of Pearl Hoel, wife of Pappy Hoel, founder of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally! This ride honors Pearl, who stood alongside Pappy Hoel, helping plan and host the Rally in the early years. This all women’s ride will be led by lifelong Sturgis resident and city Councilor Beka Zerbst, who will take everyone on her favorite rides throughout the beautiful Black Hills.

Registration is $45.00 and this exclusive event is limited to 25 bikes. Passenger registration is $45.00. This ride will take approximately 3 hours, including rest breaks. The ride will leave from the Sturgis Tennis Courts at 6th and Williams Street at 9:00 am on Wednesday, August 9th. Check-in starts at 8:30 am. Cost includes a pre-ride group photo and lunch at the Woodland Park Shelter after the ride.

Sturgis Rally 2023 Opening Ceremonies schedule The Opening Ceremony parade will start at 3pm on Friday, August 4, 2023. To join everyone watching the parade which will include Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen, Grand Marshall Laura Klock and other sponsors and dignitaries as well as an awe-inspiring flag procession, please be on Main Street from 4th Street to Middle Street. The festivities will begin at Harley-Davidson Rally Point immediately after the parade down Main Street which begins at 3pm. Local cowgirl and rodeo winner Taya Ward will sing the National Anthem. Mayor Mark Carstensen and Grand Marshall Laura Klock, as well as several City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sponsors, will welcome rally attendees. Come meet 2020-2021 Miss Rodeo SD Martina Loobey, a local young lady who will be here to sign autographs and visit with everyone about rodeo. A Blessing of the Bikes will take place before our performer Loop Rawlins. Loop will perform feats of trick roping, whip cracking and fancy gun spinning. He has won five International Wild West Arts Awards (all by the age of 16) and has continued to grow in his craft. He has been featured in Cirque Du Soleil’s show in Las Vegas for three years and appeared on the television show ‘America’s Got Talent”. Loop keeps the spirit of the West alive performing across the world. Schedule:

2:30 Parade line-up across from 1901 Ball Park Rd

3:00 Parade starts

3:30 (approximately) Opening speeches at Harley-Davidson Rally Point followed by Loop Rawlins

***** Live bands will be playing all day at Harley-Davidson Rally Point 2023 Opening Ceremonies Performer: Loop Rawlins

CLOSING CEREMONY

Let’s honor our First Responders!!

All First Responders, please join us for Closing Ceremonies on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 11:00am at Harley-Davidson Rally Point. We will be honoring all first responders, anyone who puts their life on the line for the sake of others (nurses, paramedics/EMT’s, police officers, firefighters, etc). Please join us as we honor all first responders who dedicate their lives and time to keep us safe.

We will be honoring two lifetime first responders, Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin and Sturgis Fire Chief Tom Trigg. Please join us in honoring their dedication as well as all first responders.

84th Logo Reveal

We will be revealing the 84th logo and showcasing the winner of the logo contest. Join us to find out who won the contest and the prize. Be part of the crowd to score some City of Sturgis swag!

2023 Closing Ceremonies Schedule

11:00AM

Welcome Mayor Mark Carstensen

Mayor presents Honorees:

Ron Merwin, retired Meade County Sheriff

Tom Trigg, retired Sturgis Fire Chief

Mayor intro speaker Mark Schmidt, President of the Sturgis & Lead/Deadwood Mounment Hospitals

Chief draw for Police Athletic League Mayor’s Bike Raffle

Presentation of 84th logo contest winner Morgan Bauer

Reveal of 84th logo

Mayors Pub Crawl Visit 5 of the Worlds Most Famous Bars Mayor Mark Carstensen will give you the VIP treatment as he leads a wild & crazy Pub Crawl to One Eyed Jacks, The Loud American Roadhouse, The Oasis, The Knuckle Saloon, and the Iron Horse Saloon – all in downtown Sturgis! Your VIP Experience includes a swag bag, t-shirt, two drink tokens for any of the participating locations, and your photo with Mayor Carstensen. Registration is now open Legendary Sturgis 5K Plan on attending next year’s 5K on Monday, August 7th. The event raises money for the Sturgis Animal Shelter. In 2022 over 90 participants joined together for a healthy, fun event with awards for bragging rights in various categories. 6th Annual Mayor’s Charity Poker Tournament 2023 Monday, August 7, 2023 at Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort Starting at noon 50% of Payout Donated to Mayor’s Charity Choice Tattoo Contest Northern Hills Tattoo & Piercing presents the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tattoo Contest Tuesday at Harley-Davidson Rally Point Come show off your ink and earn bragging rights at Harley-Davidson Rally Point (the corner of Legendary Main St./Harley-Davidson Way)

Tuesday, August 8 | Registration at 5pm We are very excited to announce a new Presenting Sponsor for our Tattoo Contest. Northern Hills Tattoo & Piercing is located in Sturgis and is open year around. In 2023, we have created new categories, some specifically for artists. Fabulous prizes will be awarded for each category (one is a custom armrest by Warhawk Tattoo!). Registration will begin at 5pm at Harley-Davidson Rally Point with judging starting at 6pm. Cost is $10 per category (cash only)/limit 2 per person. Best of Day Artist has to be present Has to be completed within a 24 hour period This can be any tattoo genre This can be any tattoo size

Best Rally Inspired

Best Skull The skull must be the focal point in the tattoo

Best Traditional

Tattoo Flash Content (Artist only) Single Sheet of tattoo flash of inspired concept Entries until the end of contest All Artists can enter and need not be present to win Artist specific and will be announced Award will be delivered to artist

Winners in each category will win sponsor prizes as well as City of Sturgis items Winners of each category will be entered in the “Best Of Show” competition along with the opportunity to win an utimate prize package! Earn your bragging rights to say you have the Best Tattoo in all of Sturgis! STURGIS MILITARY APPRECIATION DAYPRESENTED BY THE VFW Tuesday, August 8, 2023 is Military Appreciation Day at the Sturgis Rally 2:00PM Mayor’s Welcome/Prayer Mayor Mark Carstensen National Anthem Paul Hight, Vietnam-Era Veteran and Member of Post 33, American Legion Color Guard VIP Speakers Governor Kristi Noem or Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden TBD

S.D. National Guard Col. Martin Yost

Ellsworth Air Force Base 28th Bomb Wing Commander Col. Derek C. Oakley

Veterans of FOreign Wars Junior Vice Commander-in-Chief Carol Whitmore Mayor Proclamation Mayor Proclamation Honorees: Krisit Ortiz

Boyd Daane 2:50-3:10PM Pause for B-1 Bomber flyover from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. Sturgis Annual Beard and Mustache Contest Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Registration starts at 5pm at Harley-Davidson Rally Point with judging to begin at 6pm. $10 entry fee (cash only)/limit two entries per person Papa Beard (Full Beard over six inches, natural)

Baby Beard (Full Beard under six inches, natural)

Double Dapper (Full Beard with Styled Mustache)

Beer Soakin’ Mustache (Natural Mustache)

Whiskerina (For the Ladies..Make a beard, draw a beard, use your braid…) Each winner gets a goodie bag from our sponsor along with a few special City of Sturgis items! Winners of each category compete for People’s Choice and an elite prize package! Jack Daniels Tasting & Barbecue at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally – August 8th, 2023 from 1-3pm – Please bring a valid photo ID. Must be 21+. Limited to 100 people The Jack Daniel’s Tasting is being held on Sturgis Hills Overlooking Downtown.

NO ON-SITE PARKING

Parking is Available Behind the Jack Daniel’s Experience on 2nd & Lazelle with Shuttle Service to and from the Event. Tasting Includes • Tastings of: – Jack Daniel’s Old #7 – Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash – Jack Daniel’s Bonded – Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye (Brand New Product! Taste it Before it Hits the Shelves in September!) – Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel – Barrel Proof Kevin “Barrel Man” Sanders Selection • Jack Daniel’s Gift Bag with a Bottle of Jack Fire • Entry for the Door Prizes • Jack Daniel’s Barrel Sample Glass • Instruction Led by Senior Homeplace Ambassador Jed Lirette • 2 Free Drinks Prior to the Tasting • Free Barbecue Meal During the Event Register Here Sturgis To Host Mayor’s Poker Run STURGIS – If you fancy yourself a poker shark, then we’ve got a challenge for you. The first Mayor’s Black Hills Poker Run, held in conjunction with the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, will take participants to locations throughout the Black Hills and even into Wyoming for a chance to win a VIP package for the 2024 Rally. Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen invites rallygoers to experience the beautiful Black Hills. This adventure begins and ends at Rally Headquarters, 1019 Main St., Sturgis. Registration for the poker run opens at noon on Friday, Aug. 5, and completed passports must be turned in by noon on Saturday, Aug. 12. Once you have registered for the run and have your passport in hand, you can venture out to the participating sponsors. Get the sponsor’s stamp at each of the five locations. Then, bring the passport back to Rally Headquarters, 1019 Main St., Sturgis, to draw your poker hand and be entered into a drawing to win a VIP package for the 2024 City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The first 1,000 participants will get an Exclusive 2023 City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Challenge Coin. The top VIP package includes a 3-night hotel stay at the Baymont Inn, Sturgis, two passes to the VIP Hospitality Center for two meals a day for four days, Sturgis Motorcycle Museum passes, Main Street photo, passes for either the Mayor’s Ride or Ride with a Local, two official Rally T-shirts and two VIP balcony passes. This year’s participating sponsors include: Hitching Post Tap House, 519 State St., Belle Fourche, SD

Uncle Louie’s Diner, 203 E Cleveland St., Sundance, WY

Sanford Lab Visitor Center, 160 W Main St., Lead, SD

Prairie Berry Winery, 23837 US Hwy 385, Hill City, SD

Tin City Saloon, 240 Main St., Hill City, SD 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame has recognized individuals and groups who have made a long-term, positive impact on the motorcycle community since 2001. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has grown from 50 people to over 600, and is our largest fundraiser of the year. When you purchase a ticket to attend the Induction Ceremony, you are providing the funds needed for the museum to grow and thrive. We honor our Hall of Fame members by sharing stories that showcase their contributions and accomplishments. This inspires our visitors and the riding community. We look forward to seeing you at the 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 1981 Moto Des Nations Team USA

Jay Allen

Chris Callen

Scott Jacobs

Roland Sands

Freedom Fighter: Russell Radke

Kickstands Down: Bert Munro

Arlen Ness Lifetime Achievement Award: Donnie Smith To learn more about the Hall of Fame visit the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame . Open daily, 10 am – 4 pm (Oct-April), 9 am – 5 pm (May – Sept) / www.sturgismuseum.com / Eighth Annual FREE BAKER Drags

Run what ya brung to the 8th Annual FREE BAKER Drags in Sturgis, SD! Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – SAVE THE DATE IN STURGIS! Run what you brung! BAKER Drivetrain, Brock’s Performance, D&D Performance, Dream Rides of Tennessee, Law Tigers, Ramjet Racing, S&S Cycle, and Trask Performance are bringing back the FREE for all drag racing event at the Sturgis Dragway! The FREE drag racing will begin in the afternoon of August 9th, 2023. The Drag Race is open to the public, no admission charge, no registration fees and any and all 2-wheel or 3-wheel vehicles welcome! See you all there! FREE to race! FREE to watch! FREE food! FREE drinks! Enabling ALL to ride, we welcome everybody to NOT hold back and to push it as hard as possible on the drag strip. That’s why we call it an ALL-OUT! Where else will you get to go so fast in Sturgis? Prizes- -Win a $500 gift certificate to Brock’s Performance for the fastest ride-in bagger! -Win a 1982-2000 FXR John Jessup TDR Pro Series Saddlemen Seat to fastest FXR! Requirements for racing: Helmet, Closed toe shoes, gloves, and jacket Dakota Thunder Run XXIII The 23rd Annual Dakota Thunder Run is set to explode onto the scene on August 8, 2023. Agenda

9:00 AM – 11:15 AM Registration Open 11:15 AM Safety Brief 11:50 AM Mount Up/Start Engines 12:00 PM Depart SD Air and Space Museum 1:30 PM Arrive Sturgis 2:00 PM City of Sturgis Military Appreciation Day Event (HD Rally Point) 3:00 PM B1 Flyover Fasten your helmets and hold onto your handlebars, for an irresistible adventure is about to throttle into action! The 23rd Annual Dakota Thunder Run is set to explode onto the scene on August 8, 2023. We are igniting this high-octane spectacle at the famed Air & Space Museum in the heart of Box Elder, South Dakota. Daybreak ushers in a wave of exhilaration as registration starts at a bright and early at 9:00 am. However, with the popularity of this event, spots may fill up quickly. That is why pre-registration is encouraged to secure your place in this extraordinary experience on two wheels. For a small cost of $20 per rider and a mere $10 for passengers, riders of all skill levels and backgrounds are invited to participate. Sorry NO SLIGNSHOTS, VANDERHALLS, OR SIMILIAR “AUTOCYCLES” Step into the spotlight with a static B1, a monument of mechanical power and precision. Seize this unique opportunity for a photo that will become a talking point among your rider comrades! As the clock strikes 12:00, the adventure truly begins. The Dakota Thunder Motorcycle Run blazes a trail through South Dakota’s awe-inspiring landscapes. Experience the exhilaration of cruising through the mystic Nemo, and brace for the rugged majesty of Vanocker Canyon. This thrilling odyssey culminates in the iconic town of Sturgis, a shining beacon in motorcycle lore. This is more than just a motorcycle run; it is a shared journey, a bond of brotherhood & sisterhood, and an homage to the spirit of freedom. The 23rd Annual Dakota Thunder Run promises to be more than an event – it is the adventure of a lifetime! So, are you ready to roll and roar through the Black Hills? Run Details Cost: $20 per rider, $10 per passenger, pay day of event Length: approx. 54 miles Start: South Dakota Air and Space Museum, 2890 Davis Dr, Ellsworth AFB, SD 57706 Host: Green Knights Military Motorcycle Club, Chapter 68 More Info: [email protected] Motorcycle Shows

Sturgis 2023 Concert listings and dates – Entire Month of Music

6 AUG

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Sun, 8:00–11:30 a.m.

Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

5 AUG

Koe Wetzel

Sat, 12:00–4:00 p.m.

Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

4 AUG

Sturgis Buffalo Chip 2023

Tomorrow, 10:00–11:00 a.m.

Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

9 AUG

Whiskey Myers – Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Wed, 8:00 a.m.

Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

8 AUG

REO Speedwagon

Tue, 12:00 a.m.

Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

7 AUG

Lita Ford – Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Mon, 7:30–8:30 a.m.

Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

5 AUG

Steel Panther – Tour 2023

Sat, 7:30–8:30 a.m.

Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

11 AUG

Puddle of Mudd @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Fri, 10:00 a.m.

Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

4 AUG

42nd Annual Sturgis Buffalo Chip Music and…

Aug 4–13

Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

4 AUG

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally – Full Throttle

Aug 4–13

Full Throttle Saloon, 19942 SD-79

Vale, SD, United States

4 AUG

Buffalo Chip Official Sturgis Rally Kickoff

Tomorrow, 3:00–6:00 p.m.

Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

8 AUG

The ShotGunBillys @ Kickstands Campground & Venue

Tue, 5:00 p.m.

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

4 AUG

2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Aug 4–13

Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

10 AUG

Them Dirty Roses

Thu, 1:00–9:00 p.m.

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

10 AUG

Noise Pollution: The AC/DC Experience @ Full…

Thu, 1:00 p.m.

Full Throttle Saloon, 12997 SD-34

Marcus, SD, United States

9 AUG

Stone Senate @ Sturgis Rally Point

Wed, 11:00 a.m.

Harley-Davidson Rally Point, 985 Harley-Davidson Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

3 AUG

Limberlost music

Today, 4:00–8:00 p.m.

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

8 AUG

Noise Pollution: The AC/DC Experience @ Full…

Tue, 4:00 p.m.

Full Throttle Saloon, 12997 SD-34

Marcus, SD, United States

13 AUG

GRAVEL — Kickstands Campground & Venue

Sun, Aug 13–Mon, Aug 14

13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, USA

4 AUG

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Featuring Camp Easy Ride

Aug 4–13

Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

6 AUG

Jasmine Cain

Sun, 12:00 a.m.–11:00 p.m.

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

9 AUG

Them Dirty Roses

Wed, Aug 9–Thu, Aug 10

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

7 AUG

Legends Ride 2023

Mon, 12:00 a.m.

Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

11 AUG

Skillet

Fri, 5:00 p.m.

Iron Horse Saloon & Restaurant, 888 Junction Ave

Sturgis, SD, United States

7 AUG

Arcana Kings

Mon, 4:30 p.m.

Loud American Roadhouse, 1305 Main St

Sturgis, SD, United States

10 AUG

The ShotGunBillys @ Kickstands Campground & Venue

Thu, 12:00 p.m.

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

7 AUG

Nate Botsford @ Sturgis Rally Point

Mon, 4:30 p.m.

Harley-Davidson Rally Point, 985 Harley-Davidson Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

9 AUG

Gary Allan

Wed, 12:00 a.m.

Iron Horse Saloon & Restaurant, 888 Junction Ave

Sturgis, SD, United States

10 AUG

Sturgis Rally Party at the Loud American!

Thu, 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Loud American Roadhouse, 1305 Main St

Sturgis, SD, United States

4 AUG

Bryan Loweree @ Loud American Roadhouse

Tomorrow, 5:00 p.m.

Loud American Roadhouse, 1305 Main St

Sturgis, SD, United States

12 AUG

Yelawolf

Sat, 12:00 a.m.

Iron Horse Saloon & Restaurant, 888 Junction Ave

Sturgis, SD, United States

6 AUG

Guild Of Ages

Sun, 2:00–5:30 p.m.

One Eyed Jacks Saloon, 1304 Main St

Sturgis, SD, United States

6 AUG

American Flat Track

Sun, 3:30 a.m.

Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

10 AUG

The Death Wire Daredevil Spectacular

Thu, 12:00 a.m.

Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

7 AUG

The ShotGunBillys @ Kickstands Campground & Venue

Mon, 1:00 p.m.

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

4 AUG

Wheeler Walker, Jr.

Tomorrow, 8:00 a.m.

Iron Horse Saloon & Restaurant, 888 Junction Ave

Sturgis, SD, United States

7 AUG

Hairball

Mon, Aug 7–Thu, Aug 10

Iron Horse Saloon & Restaurant, 888 Junction Ave

Sturgis, SD, United States

9 AUG

2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame…

Wed, 2:00–6:00 a.m.

Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame, 999 Main St

Sturgis, SD, United States

8 AUG

Creed Fisher

Tue, Aug 8–Wed, Aug 9

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

4 AUG

The ShotGunBillys @ Kickstands Campground & Venue

Tomorrow, 12:00 p.m.

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

13 AUG

Texas Hippie Coalition @ Kickstands Campground & Venue

Sun, 4:20 p.m.

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

4 AUG

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2023 | Various Venue…

Aug 4–13

Sturgis

Sturgis, SD, USA

7 AUG

Creed Fisher

Mon, Aug 7–Tue, Aug 8

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

9 AUG

Jasmine Cain — Kickstands Campground & Venue

Wed, Aug 9–Thu, Aug 10

13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, USA

10 AUG

Jackyl LIVE! – Full Throttle Saloon

Thu, 6:00 a.m.

12997 SD-34

Sturgis, SD, USA

3 AUG

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Aug 3–13

Sturgis Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

9 AUG

Fire AND Ice (Pat Benetar Tribute) LIVE! – Glencoe…

Wed, 12:00 a.m.

Glencoe CampResort, 20555 Glencoe Dr

Sturgis, SD, United States

7 AUG

Frank Fletcher

Mon, 4:30–6:00 p.m.

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

13 AUG

Silent Theory

Sun, 4:00 p.m.

Kickstands Bar & Grill, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

6 AUG

Last Train To Juarez @ Side Hack Saloon & Grill

Sun, 11:00 a.m.

Side Hack Saloon & Grill, 1027 Lazelle St

Sturgis, SD, United States

5

AUG Moonshine Bandits

Sat, 7:00 p.m.

Full Throttle Saloon, 12997 SD-34

Marcus, SD, United States

23

AUG Kool Deadwood Nites

Wed, Aug 23–Sun, Aug 27

Deadwood Welcome Center, 501 Main St

Deadwood, SD, United States

23 AUG

Kool Deadwood Nites 2023

Wed, Aug 23–Mon, Aug 28

Deadwood

Deadwood, SD, USA

8 AUG

Lone Star Skynyrd @ Kickstands Campground & Venue

Tue, 3:00 p.m.

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

5 AUG

Last Train To Juarez @ Kickstands Campground & Venue

Sat, 3:00 p.m.

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

6 AUG

Moonshine Bandits

Sun, 7:00 p.m.

Glencoe CampResort, 20555 Glencoe Dr

Sturgis, SD, United States

4 AUG

Moonshine Bandits

Tomorrow, 7:00 p.m.

Glencoe CampResort, 20555 Glencoe Dr

Sturgis, SD, United States

9 AUG

Last Train To Juarez @ Side Hack Saloon & Grill

Wed, 11:00 a.m.

Side Hack Saloon & Grill, 1027 Lazelle St

Sturgis, SD, United States

12 AUG

Them Dirty Roses

Sat, 7:00–11:00 p.m.

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

5 AUG

Frank Fletcher @ The Knuckle Saloon

Sat, 1:00 p.m.

The Knuckle Saloon, 931 1st St

Sturgis, SD, United States

6 AUG

Clutch

Sun, 12:00 a.m.

Iron Horse Saloon & Restaurant, 888 Junction Ave

Sturgis, SD, United States

6 AUG

The Almas — Kickstands Campground & Venue

Sun, 8:00–11:00 p.m.

13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, USA

3 AUG

Matt Farris Live at Sturgis

Today, 7:00–11:00 p.m.

Glencoe CampResort, 20555 Glencoe Dr

Sturgis, SD, United States

6 AUG

Frank Fletcher @ The Knuckle Saloon

Sun, 3:00 p.m.

The Knuckle Saloon, 931 1st St

Sturgis, SD, United States

8 AUG

Arcana Kings

Tue, 6:00 p.m.

Harley-Davidson Rally Point, 985 Harley-Davidson Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

4 AUG

Limberlost — Kickstands Campground & Venue

Tomorrow, 9:00–11:00 p.m.

13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, USA

4 AUG

Arcana Kings

Tomorrow, 8:00 p.m.

Harley-Davidson Rally Point, 985 Harley-Davidson Way

Sturgis, SD, United States

9 AUG

17th Annual Run To The Line

Wed, 10:00 a.m.

Iron Horse Saloon & Restaurant, 888 Junction Ave

Sturgis, SD, United States

10 AUG

Jackyl @ The Full Throttle Saloon

Thu, 7:00 p.m.

Full Throttle Saloon, 19942 SD-79

Vale, SD, United States

9

AUG

Jasmine Cain

Wed, Aug 9–Thu, Aug 10

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

11 AUG

Texas Hippie Coalition

Fri, Aug 11–Sat, Aug 12

Kickstands Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, United States

16 AUG

Summer Concert Series – Ivory RocknRoll

Wed, 6:30 p.m.

Deadwood’s Outlaw Square, 703 Main St

Deadwood, SD, United States

5 AUG

Jay Gavin

Sat, 2:00 p.m.

Stan & Ollie’s Pub, Historic Iron Horse Inn, 27 Deadwood St

Deadwood, SD, United States

5 AUG

Aaron Watson

Sat, 9:00 p.m.

Iron Horse Saloon & Restaurant, 888 Junction Ave

Sturgis, SD, United States

11 AUG

Arcana Kings

Fri, 7:00 p.m.

Loud American Roadhouse, 1305 Main St

Sturgis, SD, United States

12 AUG

Arcana Kings

Sat, 10:00 p.m.

Loud American Roadhouse, 1305 Main St

Sturgis, SD, United States

10 AUG

GRAVEL — Kickstands Campground & Venue

Thu, 10:00–10:30 p.m.

13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, USA

11 AUG

Ned LeDoux

Fri, 7:00 p.m.

Full Throttle Saloon, 12997 SD-34

Marcus, SD, United States

10 AUG

Hairball

Thu, 7:00–11:00 p.m.

Iron Horse Saloon & Restaurant, 888 Junction Ave

Sturgis, SD, United States

4 AUG

Mark Joseph @ Saloon No. 10

Tomorrow, 3:00 p.m.

Saloon No. 10, 657 Main St

Deadwood, SD, United States

5 AUG

Mark Joseph @ Saloon No. 10

Sat, 3:00 p.m.

Saloon No. 10, 657 Main St

Deadwood, SD, United States

6 AUG

Mark Joseph @ Saloon No. 10

Sun, 3:00 p.m.

Saloon No. 10, 657 Main St

Deadwood, SD, United States

9 AUG

Bags @ The KNUCKLE SALOON STURGIS S.D.

Wed, 8:00 p.m.

The Knuckle Saloon, 931 1st St

Sturgis, SD, United States

3 AUG

Judd Hoos Live Inside the Loud American

Thu, Aug 3–Fri, Aug 4

Loud American Roadhouse, 1305 Main St

Sturgis, SD, United States

8 AUG

Mark Joseph @ Saloon No. 10

Tue, 3:00 p.m.

Saloon No. 10, 657 Main St

Deadwood, SD, United States

7 AUG

Mark Joseph @ Saloon No. 10

Mon, 3:00 p.m.

Saloon No. 10, 657 Main St

Deadwood, SD, United States

10 AUG

Mark Joseph @ Saloon No. 10

Thu, 3:00 p.m.

Saloon No. 10, 657 Main St

Deadwood, SD, United States

25 AUG

Kool Deadwood Nites – FREE Entertainment

Fri, 7:00 p.m.

Deadwood

Deadwood, SD, USA

8 AUG

Tanner Usrey — Kickstands Campground & Venue

Tue, 3:00–5:00 a.m.

13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, USA

12 AUG

GRAVEL — Kickstands Campground & Venue

Sat, 2:00–2:30 a.m.

13014 Pleasant Valley Rd

Sturgis, SD, USA

STURGIS 2023 CONCERTS – August 4th – 12th, 2023

Located at the corner of Legendary Main Street and Harley-Davidson Way, come check out everything that is going on down at Rally Point in Sturgis!

Friday, August 4th

Stone Senate

12:30pm – 2:30pm

Opening Ceremony

3:00pm – 4:00pm

Aaron Goodvin

4:00pm – 5:30pm

Arcana Kings

6:00pm – 9:00pm

Saturday, August 5th

Wild Planes

11:00am – 1:00pm

Aaron Goodvin

2:30pm – 4:00pm

Chris Duarte

5:00pm – 6:30pm

Nate Botsford

7:30pm – 9:30pm

Sunday, August 6th

Nate Botsford

11:00am – 1:00pm

Jessie G

2:00pm – 4:00pm

Arcana Kings

5:00pm – 6:30pm

Kenneth Brian Band * Harley-Davidson Sponsored Band

8:00pm – 9:45pm

Monday, August 7th

Nate Botsford

4:30pm – 6:00pm

Kenneth Brian Band * Harley-Davidson Sponsored Band

8:00pm – 9:45pm

Tuesday, August 8th

Arcana Kings

4:00pm – 6:00pm

Outlaw Jim & the Whiskey Benders * Harley-Davidson Sponsored Band

8:00pm – 9:45pm

Wednesday, August 9th

Stone Senate

11:00am – 12:30pm

Katfish

1:30pm – 3:00pm

David Graham & the Eskimo Brothers

4:00pm – 6:00pm

Outlaw Jim & the Whiskey Benders * Harley-Davidson Sponsored Band

8:00pm – 9:45pm

Thursday, August 10th

Nate Botsford

11:00am – 12:30pm

Arcana Kings

1:30pm – 3:30pm

Minority Falls

4:30pm – 6:30pm

Stone Senate

7:30pm – 9:00pm

Friday, August 11th

Minority Falls

11:00am – 1:00pm

SD Beef Cook-Off

1:00pm – 4:00pm

Stone Senate

5:30pm – 6:30pm

Peach Street Revival

7:30pm – 9:00pm

Saturday, August 12th

Nate Botsford

11:30am – 12:30pm

Arcana Kings

1:30pm – 3:30pm

Minority Falls

4:30pm – 6:00pm

Peach Street Revival

7:00pm – 9:00pm