Promising start for Maverick Viñales at Phillip Island

The start of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix was blighted by poor weather conditions: the FP1 was cancelled due to driving rain, which made the asphalt unusable due to the sheer amount of water on the track. In the afternoon, weather conditions improved, enabling the practice to take place as normal on a dry track. Despite the missed opportunity to test the new asphalt during the FP1, Maverick Viñales immediately showed his competitive spirit in the practice, remaining comfortably in the top ten. At the end of the session, the Spanish rider finished in sixth position, just three tenths of a second off the winning time, thus securing direct access to Q2. Meanwhile, Aleix Espargaró had a more challenging day: in his last time-attack attempt, he was slowed by two yellow flags, preventing him from improving his time. Aleix finished the practice in eighteenth place, and will have to go through Q1 in order to get to Q2 and shoot for the top twelve positions on the grid.